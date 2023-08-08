‘Only Murders in the Building’ Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Cozy murder mystery “Only Murders in the Building” has another case to solve in its third season. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) thought they had taken care of all the haunts of the Arconia building where they live as neighbors, but as teased in Season 2, yet another mysterious death clouds their lives. Oliver finally gets to put on a big play, starring none other than Paul Rudd as famous actor Ben Glenroy. But a shocking death on opening night puts everything in jeopardy.

Rudd is not the only big star to join “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3. Others include the one and only Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park.

Read below for more details on when new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” land on Hulu:

When Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere?

The first two episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” arrived on Hulu Aug. 8.

What Time Does ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Come Out on Hulu?

New episodes of ‘Only Murders in the Building” land on the streamer weekly on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Pacific time and 12 a.m. Eastern time. Like past seasons, this one unfolds in 10 episodes.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 come out weekly after the two-episode premiere. Episode titles for the first eight have been released, though the last two remain under wraps for now.

Here’s the full “Only Murders in the Building” Release Schedule:

Episode 1: Tuesday, August 8 (“The Show Must…”)

Episode 2: Tuesday, August 8 (“The Beat Goes On”)

Episode 3: Tuesday, August 15 (“Grab Your Hankies”)

Episode 4: Tuesday, August 22 (“The White Room”)

Episode 5: Tuesday, August 29 (“Ah, Love!)

Episode 6: Tuesday, September 5 (“Ghost Light”)

Episode 7: Tuesday, September 12 (“CoBro”)

Episode 8: Tuesday, September 19 (“Sitzprobe”)

Episode 9: Tuesday, September 26 (“TBD”)

Episode 10: Tuesday, October 3 (“TBD”) Season Finale

Who Is in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast?

Season 3’s mystery contains these key players:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Jesse Williams as Tobert

Ashley Park as Kimber

Jeremy Shamos as Dickey

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Watch the Trailer