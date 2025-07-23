‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Sets September Premiere Date | Video

Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora will return to the Arconia on Sept. 9, for an all-new mystery in Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

The Hulu comedy series’ latest installment will pick up after the events of the Season 4 finale, when the true crime podcasting trio discovered that their beloved doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca) had been murdered.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” Season 5’s logline states. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Season 5 will premiere with its first three episodes, with new episodes streaming Tuesdays.

Steven Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez will be joined once again by recurring cast member Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard.

Special guest stars in Season 5 will include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and more.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and J.J. Philbin.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.