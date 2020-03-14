‘Onward’ Sees Sharp Box Office Drop as Coronavirus Begins to Drain U.S. Cinemas
Pixar film set to drop 67% from its opening weekend
Jeremy Fuster | March 14, 2020 @ 8:24 AM
Last Updated: March 14, 2020 @ 12:07 PM
Disney/Pixar
After Hollywood studios pulled virtually all their upcoming spring releases from release in response to the coronavirus, the impact on the ongoing pandemic is beginning to hit the box office hard. While Pixar’s “Onward” is still expected to repeat at No. 1 this weekend, it is taking a steep 68% drop, a sign that audiences are starting to stay away from theaters as officials urge social distancing to prevent the virus’ spread.
“Onward” is currently projected to earn $12.5 million in its second weekend, down significantly from its $40 million opening. While a previous Pixar film, “The Good Dinosaur,” fell to $15.3 million in its second weekend in 2015 after a similar $39.1 million 3-day opening, “Onward” opened to far better word of mouth and critics review with that film.
Between its strong reception and its release in March as schools head out for spring break on a staggered basis, an animated film like “Onward” would typically keep its hold to 50% or even better. With an estimated 10-day total of $62 million and the virus expected to get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, it will be a tall order for “Onward” to just pass $100 million in domestic grosses.
Meanwhile, this weekend’s three new releases are reaching the modest figures set by independent trackers, though only one of them is showing healthier ticket sales. Lionsgate/Kingdom’s “I Still Believe” is projected for an $11.6 million opening from 3,250 screens. That’s good news for the Kingdom Story Company, the new faith-based studio launched by directors Jon and Andrew Erwin following the success of “I Can Only Imagine” in 2018.
While coronavirus erased any chance of the mild crossover success that pushed “I Can Only Imagine” to a $17.1 million opening, “I Still Believe” still appears to be bringing out core audiences that tend to be located in more rural areas of the U.S. where reported cases of the virus so far remain low. Critics were mixed with a 42% Rotten Tomatoes score, but as typical with faith-based films, “I Still Believe” earned an A from mostly evangelical audiences in CinemaScore polls.
The outlook for the other new films is not so strong. In third is Sony’s Valiant Comics adaptation “Bloodshot” with an estimated $9.3 million opening from 2,861 screens, meeting pre-weekend projections of a $8-10 million start. With a $45 million budget, the Vin Diesel vehicle is likely to flop between a lack of widespread interest domestically and coronavirus shutting down key theatrical markets overseas. Audiences gave the film a B on CinemaScore to go with its 31% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Completing the top 5 are two Universal/Blumhouse films: “The Invisible Man” and newcomer “The Hunt,” both of which are currently estimated to earn $6.3 million this weekend. “The Invisible Man,” which cross $100 million in global grosses this weekend against a $7 million budget, is expected to push its domestic total to $64.7 million after three weekends.
“The Hunt,” which was pushed to this release date after school shootings and public backlash led Universal to take it off its initial September 2019 opening, received mixed reviews from critics with a 54% Rotten Tomatoes score. Audiences were also split, giving the film a C+ on CinemaScore. The gory political satire has a reported budget of $14 million.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time to Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Photo credit: Paramount
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
Photo credit: Sony
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Photo credit: Paramount
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
9. "Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
Disney
10. "The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
11. "Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
12. "Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
13. "The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
14. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
15. "The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
16. "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
17. “Shrunk,” the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” sequel
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
18. "Shrine"
Screen Gems announced a four-week hiatus on writer-director Evan Spiliotopoulos' horror thriller, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Katie Aselton.
19. "Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
20. "Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
21. "The Prom"
Ryan Murphy halted work on his big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
22. Untitled Elvis Movie
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler ceased production in Australia after co-star Tom Hanks (playing Presley manager Col. Parker) and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19
23. "Mission: Impossible 7"
In late February, Paramount's action sequel halted production in Italy on the Tom Cruise action sequel.
24. "The Nightingale"
Sony postponed the Budapest shoot of the drama starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.
25. "Birds of Paradise"
Amazon Studios halted production in Budapest on director Sarah Adina Smith's ballet drama.
26. "Jurassic World: Dominion"
Universal put a pause on production on the third "Jurassic World," with Chris Pratt returning to star in the dinosaur-stomping sequel.
27. "Flint Strong"
Universal also halted production on this boxing biopic starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny.
28. "Man From Toronto"
Sony has delayed the start of production on the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who stepped in to replace Jason Statham).
29. "Official Competition"
Spanish studio Mediapro suspended production on the new comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
30. "The Batman"
On March 14, Warner Bros. halted the U.K. production on Matt Reeve's DC Films reboot for at least two weeks. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.