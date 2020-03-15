‘Onward’ Earns $10.5 Million in 2nd Weekend, Record 74% Drop as Coronavirus Hits Box Office

Pixar suffers worst second weekend drop ever as families stay home

| March 15, 2020 @ 8:34 AM Last Updated: March 15, 2020 @ 9:14 AM
Onward

Photo credit: Walt Disney Studios

The global economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the U.S. box office as “Onward” has suffered the worst second weekend total drop in the 25-year history of Disney’s Pixar animation unit. The animated fantasy film has grossed just $10.5 million this weekend, a 74% drop from its $40 million opening.

That leaves “Onward” with a 10-day domestic total of $60.8 million and slim chances of even pushing that total to $100 million. Mid-March is usually a time when families take their kids out to the movies while they are on spring break, but many of those families are staying home as local and state governments in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 are applying increasingly stringent measures to contain the disease’s spread.

Overall, weekend numbers are set to be the lowest for the domestic box office in at least 20 years, and it’s likely to get worse next weekend as Paramount has removed “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was projected for at least a $60 million opening, from its March 20 release date while the virus is expected to spread. How bad that spread is will depend on whether the public follows calls for social distancing and stays home to reduce the possibility of community infection.

Also Read: Warner Bros' 'The Batman' Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the U.S. nears 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus, theaters in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are beginning to close; and lockdowns in European countries like Italy, France, Spain, Norway and Denmark have forced industry-wide shutdowns of cinemas there. Similar forced closures of theaters could happen in the U.S., particularly along the West Coast and in the Northeast if the virus isn’t contained. In the meantime, other theaters in those states as well as those on the West Coast are reducing capacity in their auditoriums to provide space between moviegoers.

COVID-19 has also impacted the box office fortunes of this weekend’s new releases. Lionsgate’s faith-based drama “I Still Believe,” the first production from Jon and Andrew Erwin’s new studio Kingdom Story Company, is expected to earn an opening weekend of $9.5 million from 3,250 screens. Strongest turnout for the film came from faith-based hot spots in the South and Midwest, where many states in those regions have yet to see widespread community spread of the virus.

It’s a glass-half-full result for Lionsgate and Kingdom. While the film’s estimates are below the $10-12 million that Lionsgate had projected and the $17.1 million opening earned by the Erwins’ 2018 breakthrough hit “I Can Only Imagine,” it is consistent with openings for the faith-based genre and is on track to turn a profit given the film’s reported $4 million production budget before marketing costs.

Also Read: All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

The same is less likely to be said for Sony’s “Bloodshot,” which is estimated for a $9.3 million opening from 2,861 screens. The R-rated Vin Diesel film is unlikely to make back its reported $45 million budget between overseas theater closures and tepid reception. The film received a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a B from audiences on CinemaScore.

The final new release, Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Hunt,” is being beaten this weekend by fellow studio release “The Invisible Man,” which made $6 million in its third weekend compared to a $5.3 million opening for “The Hunt.” Even in a normal market, “The Hunt” was going to be a tough sell with its story about affluent liberals hunting working-class conservatives for sport. The film had mixed reviews with 53% on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences gave the film a C+ on CinemaScore.

The virus has also hit the indie box office as Focus Features’ “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” only grossed an estimated $18,404 and a $4,601 per screen average from its four-screen release despite rave reviews from the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals and a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score. Many indie films rely on platform releases in Los Angeles and New York to build word of mouth before gradual expansion into other major cities and eventually nationwide, and that option is now all but gone as moviegoers are encouraged to stay home to prevent spread of the virus.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • coronavirus films quiet place no time to die peter rabbit movies
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid
  • Shang-Chi Logo
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis
  • home alone
  • Peter Pan and Wendy
  • Ryan Murphy
  • Tom Hanks
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning
  • sarah adina smith
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle
1 of 31

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue