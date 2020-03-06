‘Onward’ Film Review: Pixar’s Latest Sticks the Ending, But Not So Much Everything Before It
Chris Pratt and Tom Holland play elven brothers in a world that has turned its back on magic
Alonso Duralde | March 6, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
Last Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 11:57 AM
Disney/Pixar
How good is Pixar at making audiences cry in the last 10 minutes of a movie? So good that the studio serves up a moving finale to “Onward” when everything that comes before that ending has been rather spotty, particularly when compared to the studio’s greatest achievements.
It’s the same strategy behind a band saving its hit songs for the encore — make the audience leave on a high and they’ll forget the less successful parts — but while the film’s sentimental climax will have filmgoers walking into the lobby still dabbing away their tears, it doesn’t entirely expiate “Onward” of its many flaws.
The film is set in a world where magic once thrived, where unicorns shared the sky with dragons while centaurs roamed the land. Then someone invented the light bulb, and the denizens of this reality decided electrical engineering was easier to learn than wizardry, and the old ways slowly disappeared. Cut to a modern world that looks a lot like ours, where nerdy high-school elf Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) is turning 16.
The occasion prompts Ian’s mom, Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), to go to the attic to bring down a gift that her late husband, Wilden (Kyle Bornheimer), asked her to hold onto until Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), came of age. It’s a magical staff and a gemstone, with a spell that will bring Wilden back to life for 24 hours. Barley, obsessed with role-playing games, tries and fails to make the spell work; Ian, it turns out, has magical abilities, but he hesitates and ends up bringing back only his dad’s legs. The brothers now have exactly one day to snag another magical gem to complete the spell, or they’ll lose any chance of a summoning their father.
And then we’re off on another madcap, ticking-clock Pixar plot, complete with car chases, scene-stealing bit players and a third-act argument between the two protagonists. Barley has been portrayed as a deadbeat and a layabout, but given the opportunity to embark on a real-life quest that doesn’t involve dice and figurines, he rises to the occasion, as does the timid Ian. Still, to get us to that lovely ending, “Onward” cheats a bit, withholding certain pieces of information until the 11th hour like a slapdash murder mystery.
Part of the problem with “Onward” is that director Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”) and his co-writers Keith Bunin (“Horns”) and Jason Headley don’t seem to have fully thought out the logic of this once-magical world. Technology has replaced magic, sure, but why would fairies — who all have still have wings on their backs — ride motorcycles instead of flying? Why would unicorns have been reduced to the equivalents of garbage-scavenging raccoons on our world?
Speaking of which, the biggest lapses of logic apply to Barley, who has a unicorn on the side of his van. (Which, again, would make more sense in our world than in his.) The character is presented as a D&D-playing, LARP-obsessed metalhead, but given that wizards and dragons were once a real thing in his world, wouldn’t it make more sense for him to be a history buff, Ren Faire, war-re-enactor type than someone lost in fantasy?
It also doesn’t help that “Onward” is one of the less attractive Pixar movies. The early nighttime sequences are set in places like parking lots, gas stations and theme restaurants (the latter once being the lair of a fearsome manticore, voiced by Octavia Spencer), but the movie never gives those quotidian locations the otherworldliness that the “Toy Story” movies did. And while the filmmakers deserve credit for not making the character design overly cute, they haven’t figured out a way to make these mythological creatures pop.
Still, even if the film lags narratively, there’s enough flash and dazzle to keep viewers engaged, with Holland and Pratt providing a genuine balance of sibling love and exasperation for each other. Younger viewers will giggle at the physical humor involved in a pair of disembodied legs running around on an adventure, but I would have loved one or two more scenes with Spencer’s manticore, a fearsome creature that has turned itself into, essentially, Regina Hall’s harried-manager character from “Support the Girls.” What’s there is choice, although Louis-Dreyfus’ singular skills as a performer get little room to blossom in her underwritten role.
In the final analysis, a let-down from Pixar still outshines another animation studio’s finest work, and if the people sitting around me at the screening I attended are any indication, the strength of the ending is enough to win over a good chunk of the audience. I couldn’t help wanting a little more magic from this movie set in a world where magic itself has fallen out of favor.
All 22 Pixar Movies Ranked, Worst to Best (Photos)
TheWrap’s film critic Alonso Duralde rates all of Pixar's features.
"They should let people see the movie for free," one pundit opined, "since Disney will make all their money back on the bedsheets." Some of Pixar's best movies are sequels, but this follow-up to an already inferior studio entry seemed like nothing but a craven bid for more merchandising money. The results were good for shareholders but middling for moviegoers.
Pixar
21. "Cars" (2006)
Never underestimate little boys and their love for automobiles. This brightly colored but dramatically flat tale is most enjoyed by a) male moviegoers who b) saw it before they turned 10 and c) have no idea that it tells virtually the same story as the Michael J. Fox comedy "Doc Hollywood."
Pixar
20. "Cars 3" (2017)
It's a movie about middle age and the fear of obsolescence -- you know, for kids! While Lightning (Owen Wilson) tries to soup himself up to take on young, faster rival Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), the veteran racer mentors Cruz (Cristela Alonzo), a trainer who gave up her racing dreams. It's visually sumptuous and has a few good ideas, but the "Cars" series remains Pixar's blandest.
Pixar
19. "A Bug's Life" (1998)
Back in 1998, the second Pixar feature was racing to the big screen against the thematically similar "Antz." Neither has achieved iconic status, notwithstanding the "Bug's"-themed kiddie area of Disneyland. The film does provide memorable voice roles for "The Ref" co-stars Denis Leary (as a manly-man ladybug) and Kevin Spacey (scaring the little ones as an ant-exploiting grasshopper).
Pixar
18. "Monsters, Inc." (2001)
The things that go bump in the night are just doing their jobs, collecting the screams of boys and girls to power their monstrous alternate dimension. Leave it to Pixar to turn childhood terror into something fuzzy and huggable while also sneaking in a metaphor about over-reliance on fossil fuels.
Pixar
17. "Onward" (2020)
Pixar sticks the landing with another memorable you-WILL-cry ending, but most of the movie that leads up to that denouement doesn't really merit that level of investment. Two elvish brothers have 24 hours to find a stone to bring their dead dad momentarily back to life, and while the gags and the action are fun, the character-building and world-building are both a little sketchy.
Pixar
16. "Monsters University" (2013)
This colorful prequel, featuring Mike (voiced by Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) as college freshmen, plays like a G-rated "Revenge of the Nerds," and that's mostly a good thing. Is this the first kids' movie to suggest that higher education isn't necessarily for everyone?
Pixar
15. "Up" (2009)
Like "WALL-E," this movie opens with a chunk of filmmaking perfection as we get to know the life, and losses, of our elderly hero. But while there's nowhere for his balloon-festooned house to go but up, there's nowhere for the movie to go but down after such an auspicious beginning.
Pixar
14. "Ratatouille" (2007)
Follow your bliss, says this entry, even if you're a sewer rat who wants to be a gourmet chef. It's lovely, and its ending will be forever cited by critics of every medium, but some screenwriting contrivances make it good-but-not-great Pixar.
Pixar
13. "The Good Dinosaur" (2015)
Frightened, awkward dino Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) travels home through a savage landscape with the helpful accompaniment of a feral boy named Spot (Jack Bright), who generally behaves like a dog, in a movie where the stakes are slighter but the character bonds are nonetheless rich.
Pixar
12. "WALL-E" (2008)
The first half or so of this ecological fable -- a silent comedy about the titular robot tidying up an abandoned earth and longing for love -- is Pixar's greatest achievement. Unfortunately, it gets dragged down by a lot of loud chasing in the second half.
Pixar
11. "Brave" (2012)
Despite a rough production, this saga offers us Merida, one of U.S. animation's most self-assured characters, who refuses to be married off by her father as though she were your run-of-the-mill princess. Merida's skill with a bow and arrow made archery look even more appealing than Jennifer Lawrence does in the "Hunger Games" movies.
Pixar
10. "Finding Dory" (2016)
What this follow-up lacks in The Feels, it more than makes up for with The Laughs and The Thrills. Ellen DeGeneres returns as the famously forgetful fish who sets off to find the family she forgot she had. Witty, bright, and exciting, even if that tissue in your pocket winds up going unused.
Pixar
9. "Inside Out" (2015)
An 11-year-old girl's brain becomes the backdrop for another hair-raising adventure, as her emotions fight to find balance during a rough patch in her life. No shortage of jokes and excitement, and early screenings have seen crusty film critics openly weeping in their seats.
Pixar
8. "Coco" (2017)
The Mexican Day of the Dead celebration brings a young boy face-to-face with his ancestors, teaching him the importance of family and allowing him to settle a generations-old misunderstanding. Colorful, poignant, and loaded with great songs and cultural specificity.
Pixar
7. "Incredibles 2" (2018)
Picking up right where the excellent original leaves off, this boisterous sequel sees the super-powered Parrs still dealing with the outlaw status of costumed heroes while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) becomes a stay-at-home dad as Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) shoulders most of the derring-do. And villain Screenslaver is a perfect commentary both for the film's 1960s aesthetic and for the internet age.
6. "Toy Story 4" (2019)
The world didn't necessarily need a follow-up to the sublime "Toy Story 3," but this sequel is as funny, moving and eye-popping as its predecessors. And with the introduction of the hand-crafted Forky, a "Toy Story" star is born.
5. "Toy Story" (1995)
The one that started it all and kick-started a whole new way of making cartoons. Its characters became instant icons while its gleaming surfaces changed animation more than any other single movie since "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
Pixar
4. "Finding Nemo" (2003)
Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres have the precision timing of a vaudeville comedy duo as two tiny fish who brave the big, wide ocean to rescue a missing youngster. This parable about the push and pull of parent-child dependency offers some of Pixar's finest blending of adventure and comedy.
Pixar
3. "Toy Story 2" (1999)
Wherein we learn that toys need to be taken out of their mint packaging and loved if they're to be truly happy. And that a Sarah McLachlan song about a doll who misses being cared for by her owner can reduce grown men to sobbing.
Pixar
2. "The Incredibles" (2004)
Probably the greatest superhero movie ever made that's not based on pre-existing characters from another medium, and better than almost every other superhero movie, period. Brad Bird's attention to character detail and freedom with gravity would serve him well later as the director of the live-action film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."
Pixar
1. "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Andy goes off to college and must leave childhood, and its playthings, behind. An exciting and funny meditation on death and growing up and I'm going to need a handkerchief now.
Pixar
1 of 23
TheWrap film critic Alonso Duralde rates all the animation studio’s features — where does “Onward” land?
TheWrap’s film critic Alonso Duralde rates all of Pixar's features.