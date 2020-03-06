‘Onward’ Conjures $2 Million at Thursday Box Office
Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” also opens wide this weekend
Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” the latest original film from the animation studio after several years of blockbuster sequels, made $2 million at the box office in Thursday night previews. It opens on over 4,200 screens this weekend. This adds to the sneak peak total of $650,000 the film brought in on Leap Day.
“Onward” is one of two original films Pixar has planned for this year, the other being “Soul” this summer. That makes “Onward” the first Pixar movie released in the spring, and also the first original title the studio has put out since “Coco” in 2017. Projections for the movie are sitting around $45 million, but it could climb higher up to at least $50 million if word of mouth is strong, and the A-list cast of “Avengers” alums Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voicing the leads shouldn’t hurt either.
While “Coco” was the last original Pixar film, it’s not necessarily the best comparison seeing as it opened over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2017. It made $2.3 million in its previews and went on to a $50.8 million opening. A closer point of reference might be the Disney animated original “Zootopia,” which opened in March 2017 and made $1.7 million in its previews on its way to a $75 million start.
Some other comparisons: “The Secret Life of Pets 2” made $2.3 million Thursday and did a three-day $47 million open, “The Lego Batman Movie” started with $2.2 million on Thursday and made $53 million in its opening, “Boss Baby” made $1.5 million in previews and opened to $50 million, and “Trolls” made $1 million on Thursday and opened to $47 million. As is the case with any family film however, preview numbers are far less reliable than your standard blockbuster, as the films primarily make their money in matinees over the weekend with younger audiences.
“Onward” is set in a fantasy world populated by mystical creatures who now all live in modern suburbia. The story follows two elf brothers, played by Holland and Pratt, who learn that their late father was once a wizard. For the youngest brother’s 16th birthday, the father leaves his son a magical staff that will allow them to summon their father and say their goodbyes. But when the spell goes wrong and they accidentally summon only his bottom half, the brothers go on a road trip to recover the rest of their father before the spell wears off.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Lena Waithe and Ali Wong co-star in the film that’s directed by Dan Scanlon based on a screenplay Scanlon co-wrote in honor of his own father along with Jason Headley and Keith Bunin. While “Onward” doesn’t have the stellar reviews of some of Pixar’s best films, it does have a strong 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Also opening wide this weekend is “The Way Back” from Warner Bros., an inspiring drama starring Ben Affleck as a Midwestern basketball coach battling alcoholism and personal trauma. The film did not open in Thursday night previews. “The Accountant” director Gavin O’Connor directed the film, and it has an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Finally, the Jane Austen adaptation “Emma.” is expanding wide this week into 1,550 theaters nationwide. Autumn de Wilde directs the comedy that stars Anya Taylor-Joy. It has an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
"They should let people see the movie for free," one pundit opined, "since Disney will make all their money back on the bedsheets." Some of Pixar's best movies are sequels, but this follow-up to an already inferior studio entry seemed like nothing but a craven bid for more merchandising money. The results were good for shareholders but middling for moviegoers.
Pixar
21. "Cars" (2006)
Never underestimate little boys and their love for automobiles. This brightly colored but dramatically flat tale is most enjoyed by a) male moviegoers who b) saw it before they turned 10 and c) have no idea that it tells virtually the same story as the Michael J. Fox comedy "Doc Hollywood."
Pixar
20. "Cars 3" (2017)
It's a movie about middle age and the fear of obsolescence -- you know, for kids! While Lightning (Owen Wilson) tries to soup himself up to take on young, faster rival Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer), the veteran racer mentors Cruz (Cristela Alonzo), a trainer who gave up her racing dreams. It's visually sumptuous and has a few good ideas, but the "Cars" series remains Pixar's blandest.
Pixar
19. "A Bug's Life" (1998)
Back in 1998, the second Pixar feature was racing to the big screen against the thematically similar "Antz." Neither has achieved iconic status, notwithstanding the "Bug's"-themed kiddie area of Disneyland. The film does provide memorable voice roles for "The Ref" co-stars Denis Leary (as a manly-man ladybug) and Kevin Spacey (scaring the little ones as an ant-exploiting grasshopper).
Pixar
18. "Monsters, Inc." (2001)
The things that go bump in the night are just doing their jobs, collecting the screams of boys and girls to power their monstrous alternate dimension. Leave it to Pixar to turn childhood terror into something fuzzy and huggable while also sneaking in a metaphor about over-reliance on fossil fuels.
Pixar
17. "Onward" (2020)
Pixar sticks the landing with another memorable you-WILL-cry ending, but most of the movie that leads up to that denouement doesn't really merit that level of investment. Two elvish brothers have 24 hours to find a stone to bring their dead dad momentarily back to life, and while the gags and the action are fun, the character-building and world-building are both a little sketchy.
Pixar
16. "Monsters University" (2013)
This colorful prequel, featuring Mike (voiced by Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) as college freshmen, plays like a G-rated "Revenge of the Nerds," and that's mostly a good thing. Is this the first kids' movie to suggest that higher education isn't necessarily for everyone?
Pixar
15. "Up" (2009)
Like "WALL-E," this movie opens with a chunk of filmmaking perfection as we get to know the life, and losses, of our elderly hero. But while there's nowhere for his balloon-festooned house to go but up, there's nowhere for the movie to go but down after such an auspicious beginning.
Pixar
14. "Ratatouille" (2007)
Follow your bliss, says this entry, even if you're a sewer rat who wants to be a gourmet chef. It's lovely, and its ending will be forever cited by critics of every medium, but some screenwriting contrivances make it good-but-not-great Pixar.
Pixar
13. "The Good Dinosaur" (2015)
Frightened, awkward dino Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) travels home through a savage landscape with the helpful accompaniment of a feral boy named Spot (Jack Bright), who generally behaves like a dog, in a movie where the stakes are slighter but the character bonds are nonetheless rich.
Pixar
12. "WALL-E" (2008)
The first half or so of this ecological fable -- a silent comedy about the titular robot tidying up an abandoned earth and longing for love -- is Pixar's greatest achievement. Unfortunately, it gets dragged down by a lot of loud chasing in the second half.
Pixar
11. "Brave" (2012)
Despite a rough production, this saga offers us Merida, one of U.S. animation's most self-assured characters, who refuses to be married off by her father as though she were your run-of-the-mill princess. Merida's skill with a bow and arrow made archery look even more appealing than Jennifer Lawrence does in the "Hunger Games" movies.
Pixar
10. "Finding Dory" (2016)
What this follow-up lacks in The Feels, it more than makes up for with The Laughs and The Thrills. Ellen DeGeneres returns as the famously forgetful fish who sets off to find the family she forgot she had. Witty, bright, and exciting, even if that tissue in your pocket winds up going unused.
Pixar
9. "Inside Out" (2015)
An 11-year-old girl's brain becomes the backdrop for another hair-raising adventure, as her emotions fight to find balance during a rough patch in her life. No shortage of jokes and excitement, and early screenings have seen crusty film critics openly weeping in their seats.
Pixar
8. "Coco" (2017)
The Mexican Day of the Dead celebration brings a young boy face-to-face with his ancestors, teaching him the importance of family and allowing him to settle a generations-old misunderstanding. Colorful, poignant, and loaded with great songs and cultural specificity.
Pixar
7. "Incredibles 2" (2018)
Picking up right where the excellent original leaves off, this boisterous sequel sees the super-powered Parrs still dealing with the outlaw status of costumed heroes while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) becomes a stay-at-home dad as Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) shoulders most of the derring-do. And villain Screenslaver is a perfect commentary both for the film's 1960s aesthetic and for the internet age.
6. "Toy Story 4" (2019)
The world didn't necessarily need a follow-up to the sublime "Toy Story 3," but this sequel is as funny, moving and eye-popping as its predecessors. And with the introduction of the hand-crafted Forky, a "Toy Story" star is born.
5. "Toy Story" (1995)
The one that started it all and kick-started a whole new way of making cartoons. Its characters became instant icons while its gleaming surfaces changed animation more than any other single movie since "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
Pixar
4. "Finding Nemo" (2003)
Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres have the precision timing of a vaudeville comedy duo as two tiny fish who brave the big, wide ocean to rescue a missing youngster. This parable about the push and pull of parent-child dependency offers some of Pixar's finest blending of adventure and comedy.
Pixar
3. "Toy Story 2" (1999)
Wherein we learn that toys need to be taken out of their mint packaging and loved if they're to be truly happy. And that a Sarah McLachlan song about a doll who misses being cared for by her owner can reduce grown men to sobbing.
Pixar
2. "The Incredibles" (2004)
Probably the greatest superhero movie ever made that's not based on pre-existing characters from another medium, and better than almost every other superhero movie, period. Brad Bird's attention to character detail and freedom with gravity would serve him well later as the director of the live-action film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."
Pixar
1. "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Andy goes off to college and must leave childhood, and its playthings, behind. An exciting and funny meditation on death and growing up and I'm going to need a handkerchief now.
Pixar
