Robots caught in the mud

New AI platforms could be a trap for app developers.

As AI Gets Better, Could It Swallow the Companies Building With It? | PRO Insight

by | April 7, 2023 @ 3:00 PM

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google may never be free of the tension between being AI technology providers and developers themselves

Now that chatbots from OpenAI and Microsoft have demonstrated generative AI’s value, companies are running to build on their APIs. Soon you’ll be able to generate recipes within ChatGPT and have it add the ingredients to Instacart. Or have it find restaurant reservations with help from OpenTable. Or discover flights with Kayak. Some companies, including Morgan Stanley, are already building standalone tools for staff and customers using AI tech like GPT-4.

This type of eager and widespread developer adoption was always the goal for the AI platforms, but something funny happened along the way. The consumer tools they built to show their capabilities — like ChatGPT and Bing Chat — garnered so much interest they’ve become destinations themselves. And as their AI gets better, it may well end up subsuming some of the products and features developers are building with the technology today.  

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

