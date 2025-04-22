OpenAI Partners With Washington Post to Show News Content in Search Results

The Washington Post has become the latest media company to strike a deal with OpenAI, with both companies announcing a “strategic partnership” on Tuesday that will feature the outlet’s news content when ChatGPT users search for answers.

Moving forward, ChatGPT will show summaries, quotes and links to WaPo stories that help answer user questions.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making reliable, factual information easier to find and engage with, especially on complex or fast-moving topics, where timely, well-sourced reporting, like that of The Post, matters most,” the two companies said in a joint press release. “ChatGPT will highlight The Post’s journalism across politics, global affairs, business, technology and more, always with clear attribution and direct links to full articles so people can explore topics in greater depth and context.”

The new partnership comes at a time when several news outlets are partnering with OpenAI — and several others are suing it. Prior to Tuesday, media companies like News Corp. and Vox Media have reached similar content-sharing deals with OpenAI. But OpenAI is also facing lawsuits from The New York Times and New York Daily News, which have claimed the company, led by CEO Sam Altman, has used their content to train AI models without their consent.

AI is also facing pushback from many in Hollywood. Ben Stiller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Aubrey Plaza were among hundreds of actors and executives who criticized OpenAI and Google last month after the two companies called on the Trump administration to make it easier for their models to learn from copyrighted materials.

On Tuesday, Varun Shetty, OpenAI’s head of media partnerships, said the new WaPo deal is simply about giving users better answers to their questions. “More than 500 million people use ChatGPT each week to get answers to all kinds of questions,” he said in a statement. “By investing in high-quality journalism by partners like The Washington Post, we’re helping ensure our users get timely, trustworthy information when they need it.”



