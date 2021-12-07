First Look at Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza Saving the World in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ (Photos)

STX Films has released the first look at Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.” Check out the images below

Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant also star in the action comedy.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” centers on super spy Orson Fortune (Statham), who must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Plaza, Elwes, Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

“You have to look up the meaning of ‘Ruse de guerre;’ it’s too ironic a premise to ignore,” Ritchie, who worked on the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, told EW. “Somehow only the French have managed to capture the meaning within a term, ‘the accepted unorthodox approach to war’ which is really what our film is about.”

Next up, Ritchie has set his next film called “The Interpreter,” and he’s tapped Jake Gyllenhaal to star in the action-thriller film.

In “The Interpreter,” Gyllenhaal will play Sergeant John Kinley, who is on his last tour of duty and is teamed with Ahmed, a local interpreter, to survey the region. When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors. With enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an injured Kinley across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Back on U.S. soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the warzone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the local militias reach them first.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” will be released theatrically in 2022.