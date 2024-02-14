The composers and songwriters behind the music of “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” were among the winners at the 5th annual Society of Composers & Lyricists, given out in a ceremony Tuesday night at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Though there was no “Barbenheimer” showdown at the 2024 SCL Awards, music from each film won in their respective categories. Ludwig Göransson, composer of the “Oppenheimer” score, won Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film. And naturally, Billie Eilish and Finneas won in the Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical category for their song “What Was I Made for?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

What that means for these compositions’ hopes next month at the Academy Awards is anyone’s guess. Of the previous 4 SCL Awards ceremonies, the Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film winner has taken home the comparable Oscar two times. Meanwhile, the original song categories have only produced one winner since the SCL Awards were launched.

Then again, that winner was (wait for it) Billie Eilish and Finneas back in 2022 for their contribution to “No Time to Die.” And so far this year they’ve picked up a ton of prizes for “What Was I Made For,” with more nominations pending in the weeks to come.

Other winners include Olivia Rodrigo, who won Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary with “Can’t Catch Me Now,” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” and Nicholas Britell, who picked up Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production for his “Succession” music.

The Spirit of Collaboration Award, which honors director-composer teams, went to Martin Scorsese and his longtime composer Robbie Robertson.

The event was hosted by Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee Siedah Garrett.

Read on for the full list of winners and nominees.

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Anthony Willis – “SALTBURN”

Joe Hisaishi – “THE BOY AND THE HERON”

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – “OPPENHEIMER”

Laura Karpman – “AMERICAN FICTION”

Robbie Robertson – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Jon Batiste – “AMERICAN SYMPHONY”

WINNER: John Powell – “STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE”

Daniel Pemberton – “FERRARI”

Mica Levi – “THE ZONE OF INTEREST”

Fabrizio Mancinelli & Richard M. Sherman – “MUSHKA”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMA OR DOCUMENTARY:

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” from “THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES”

Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson, “It Never Went Away,” from “AMERICAN SYMPHONY”

Lenny Kravitz, “Road to Freedom,” from “RUSTIN”

Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson, “Slip Away,” from “CARMEN”

Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea, “Better Times,” from “JACOB THE BAKER”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL:

WINNER: Billie Eilish O’Connell/Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?,” from “BARBIE”

Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt, “I’m Just Ken,” from “BARBIE”

Diane Warren, “The Fire Inside,” from “FLAMIN’ HOT”

Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson, “All About Me,” from “THE L WORD: GENERATION Q,”

Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath, “Peaches,” from “SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION

WINNER Nicholas Britell – “SUCCESSION”

Natalie Holt – “LOKI”

Martin Phipps – “THE CROWN”

Carlos Rafael Rivera – “LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY”

Gustavo Santaolalla – “THE LAST OF US”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL TITLE SEQUENCE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION

Chanda Dancy – “LAWMEN: BASS REEVES”

Nainita Desai – “THE DEEPEST BREATH”

Kevin Kiner – “AHSOKA”

Atli Örvarsson – “SILO”

WINNER: Carlos Rafael Rivera – “LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

WINNER: Stephen Barton, Gordy Haab – “STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR”

Winifred Phillips – “SECRETS OF SKEIFA ISLAND”

Pinar Toprak – “AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA”

Austin Wintory – “STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL”

THE DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT

WINNER: Catherine Joy – “HOME IS A HOTEL”

Fabrizio Mancinelli – “THE LAND OF DREAMS”

Allyson Newman – “COMMITMENT TO LIFE”

Hannah Parrott – “AFTER DEATH”

Kenny Wood – “THE NAUGHTY NINE”

THE SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD

Robbie Robertson and Director Martin Scorsese