‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Says Potential for Nuclear War ‘Worst It’s Ever Been’ (Video)

Christopher Nolan, on the eve of the nationwide release of his blockbuster atomic bomb origin story “Oppenheimer,” said the specter of nuclear war is the “worst it’s ever been.”

Nolan, in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” called it a “constant threat that is never going to go away and needs to be managed continually.”

“Oppenheimer” is a historical epic that tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb played by Cillian Murphy.

The word’s nuclear-powered nations have gone through many various phases of build up and draw down. After the nearly half-century Cold War ended with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States is again faced with the potential threat of a trio of unstable countries with nuclear capabilities or ambitions — Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Nolan added the threat of nuclear war should be “worried about and fought over continually.”

