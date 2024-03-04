“Oppenheimer” added to its trophy case on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, winning the top feature-film awards at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards only a few hours after doing the same at the ACE-Eddie Awards and one day after also taking the top sound-mixing award from the Cinema Audio Society.

Christopher Nolan’s epic drama won in the feature dialogue/ADR and feature effects/foley categories, making it the only feature to win multiple Golden Reel Awards. “Maestro” won the award for music editing, “Society of the Snow” won for foreign language feature, “32 Sounds” won for feature documentary, “Pianoforte” won for documentary music editing and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won for animated feature.

Non-theatrical and broadcast winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “All the Light We Cannot See,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Last of Us,” “Dave,” “The Monkey King” and “Our Planet II,” among others.

The show took place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by Patton Oswalt. Honorary awards went to director-writer-producer Michael Dinner, who received the Filmmaker Award, and to supervising sound editor and sound designer Dane A. Davis, who received the 2024 Career Achievement Award.

Here is the list of Golden Reel Award winners. The full list with the names of the winning sound editors can be found at the MPSE website.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR: “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley: “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary: “32 Sounds”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature: “Society of the Snow”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature: “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation: “The Monkey King”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary: “Our Planet II”: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley: “All the Light We Cannot See”: Episode 4

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “The Mandalorian”: “The Return”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation: “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”: “Faster”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture: “Maestro”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary: “Pianoforte”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form:: “The Last of Us”: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form: “Dave”: “Met Gala”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR: “Alan Wake 2”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award): “Dive”