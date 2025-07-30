Oprah Winfrey Denies Reports She Closed Hawaii Estate’s Private Road During Tsunami Evacuation

Oprah Winfrey denied reports that a private drive on her Maui estate was closed as local residents attempted to flee the coast line during a tsunami evacuation Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the media mogul said that local authorities were contacted immediately following the tsunami warnings, and that access was granted to thru traffic on her property.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened. Any reports otherwise are false,” a spokesperson for Winfrey said in a statement. “Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary.”

After an 8.8 earthquake, one of the strongest ever recorded, occurred on a Russian peninsula Tuesday, tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas of Japan, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast.

A statement issued to the media said staff running the estate had immediately cooperated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as news of the potential tsunami broke. The Hawaii warnings led residents to seek higher ground across the islands.

Social media posts falsely spread news that the former talk show host had not opened her private, gated road for evacuees. The Maui Emergency Management Agency released an alert Tuesday night that “Oprah’s road” was open, correcting this misinformation.

“Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry, according to Maui Police Department,” the statement read.

Users on X posted traffic building up near the billionaire’s estate, “begging” her to open her private drive. A fact-checking bot on X has since clarified the misinformation on several posts, claiming she was “refusing” traffic and “blocking an escape route.”

🚨🇷🇺 People in Maui, Hawaii are trying to escape the tsunami and are BEGGING Oprah to open the private road on her property. She’s reportedly still refusing. In a crisis, blocking an escape route is inhumane.#Tsunami #Maui #oprah #earthquake #Russia #Japan #Hawaii #Alaska pic.twitter.com/LZbi7aKUP5 — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) July 30, 2025