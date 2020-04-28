‘Orange Is the New Black’ Team Sets Up ‘Social Distance’ Anthology at Netflix
Remotely produced series tells “unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together”
Reid Nakamura | April 28, 2020 @ 12:38 PM
Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 12:40 PM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The creative team behind “Orange Is the New Black” is prepping a new remotely produced anthology series set up at Netflix based on the current era of social distancing.
Titled “Social Distance,” the anthology series is described as a collection of “unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.” The cast and crew will all work remotely, with actors filming themselves for the show.
In a statement, executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham said, “Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance.”
“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same,” the gorup said. “Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”
Diego Velasco will serve as director on the series. Kohan is the creator of “Orange Is the New Black” and “GLOW” for Netflix and is currently under an overall deal with the streamer. Her next project is a comedy about teenage bounty hunters.
The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a new anthology series about the experience of living in social distance. The series will be scripted and shot with crews working remotely and talent will film themselves.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.