‘Orange Is the New Black’ Team Sets Up ‘Social Distance’ Anthology at Netflix

Remotely produced series tells “unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together”

| April 28, 2020 @ 12:38 PM Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 12:40 PM
Jenji Kohan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The creative team behind “Orange Is the New Black” is prepping a new remotely produced anthology series set up at Netflix based on the current era of social distancing.

Titled “Social Distance,” the anthology series is described as a collection of “unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.” The cast and crew will all work remotely, with actors filming themselves for the show.

In a statement, executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham said, “Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance.”

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same,” the gorup said. “Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.”

Diego Velasco will serve as director on the series. Kohan is the creator of “Orange Is the New Black” and “GLOW” for Netflix and is currently under an overall deal with the streamer. Her next project is a comedy about teenage bounty hunters.

