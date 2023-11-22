It’s been nearly 20 years since “The Osbournes” left our TV screens, and according to its star family and patriarch Ozzy Osbourne, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a reboot of any sort.

In the most recent episode of their family podcast, fittingly titled “The Osbournes Podcast,” the family at the heart of the show agreed that it will “never in a million years” happen — “I don’t think it should,” son Jack Osbourne added.

The question came about on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, as Ozzy and his family discussed the mental toll the MTV show took on them at the time, mourning how little privacy they ended up having.

“Imagine having to relive every conversation you’ve ever had throughout a 24-hour period or six-month period, and then all of a sudden people are judging everything you’ve said,” daughter Kelly Osbourne said.

She continued, “You’re just like, ‘Wait I just thought I was having a normal conversation, now this person hates me.’ It’s crazy. It just made me so insecure.”

Ozzy admitted that having cameras around 24/7 was “so intrusive,” and as a result, later seasons of the show progressively got “unreal.” So, when his son Jack noted that these reasons all add up to why a new season should not happen, Ozzy got blunt.

“It won’t happen again. Never in a million years,” he said.

Jack readily agreed, saying, “To be honest with you, I don’t think it should.”

Docuseries “Home to Roost,” which will follow the Osbournes as they move from Los Angeles back to the U.K., is still a go at the BBC.

You can watch the full conversation between the Osbournes here.