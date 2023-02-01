“The Osbournes” reboot is still moving forward after Ozzy Osbourne announced that he is potentially retiring from touring, a BBC spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

In September 2022, BBC One greenlit the reality show “Home to Roost,” two decades after the Osbournes’ eponymous MTV series that aired from 2002 to 2005.

“Home to Roost” will follow heavy metal royalty Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they move from Los Angeles back to the U.K. Featuring their children Kelly and Jack, the half-hour episodes was proposed to cover the birth of Kelly’s child, Sharon’s 70th birthday and Ozzy’s tour, among other events.

However, Ozzy announced Wednesday morning that he would no longer be embarking on a European tour due to ongoing health problems from a fall he suffered four years ago.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he shared with his 5.2 million followers. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

Though his “singing voice is fine,” the Black Sabbath star said his “body is still physically weak” – too weak to travel as much as the tour would have required.

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—S ME UP, more than you will ever know. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote, hinting at a potential retirement.

However, the singer said his team is currently brainstorming ways that he can perform “without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

“Home to Roost” will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and will debut later this year.