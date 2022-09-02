Two decades after the world heard Ozzy Osbourne repeatedly shout “Sharrrrrrrrrooooonnnn” on MTV’s reality TV series “The Osbournes,” the first family of heavy metal have a new show in the works (and likely, many more infamous moments).

“Home to Roost,” which will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., will follow Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they leave Los Angeles to move back to Britain. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution for the show.

Jack and Kelly Osbourne, who grew up on “The Osbournes,” will be seen in the episodes supporting their “mum” and dad as they re-start their lives in Buckinghamshire, England. The show will feature Sharon’s 70th birthday, Ozzy’s tour, the move and Kelly’s pregnancy journey.

The new series will span 10 30-minute episodes and is a collaboration between Expectation’s Factual and Entertainment teams.

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, said in a statement.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the UK is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us –- now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023,” Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, creative directors at Expectation, said in a joint statement.

Executive Producers for Expectation are Wicks, Barr and Louisa McKay.