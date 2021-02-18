Go Pro Today

2020 Oscar Contender Portraits, From Regina King to Helena Zengel (Exclusive Photos)

Maria Bakalova, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Kirby and more sat for portraits at StudioWrap

Photographed by Various Artists for TheWrap | February 18, 2021 @ 2:04 PM
2021 Oscars Contenders gallery split
MAGAZINE USE ONLY: Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Actress Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"  Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap
Regina King, The Power Women Summit 2020
Director Regina King, "One Night in Miami"  Photographed by Phylicia JL Munn for TheWrap
Robin Wright, Land
Director-actres Robin Wright, "Land"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Colman Domingo
Actor Colman Domingo, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Photographed by R.A.D. for TheWrap  
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Actress Helena Zengel, "News of the World"  Photographed by Roman Gabel for TheWrap
MAGAZINE USE ONLY-Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Acgtress Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Photographed by Undine Markus for TheWrap
Demián-Bichir, Land
Actor Demián Bichir, "Land" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"   Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Jeff Orlowski, TheGrill 2020
Director Jeff Orlowski, "The Social Dilemma"  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Fernando Frías self portrait
Writer-director Fernando Frías, "I'm No Longer Here"  Self-portrait for TheWrap
Juan Daniel Garcia, I'm No Longer Here
Actor Juan Daniel Garcia, "I'm No Longer Here" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Actor Mads Mikkelsen, "Another Round" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Shira Haas, Asia
Actress Shira Haas, "Asia" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Bakary Koné, Night of the Kings
Actor Bakary Koné, "Night of the Kings" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Elisabeth Moss, Shirley
Actress Elisabeth Moss, "Shirley" and "The Invisible Man" Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
Actress Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs" Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Sienna Miller, Wander Darkly
Actress Sienna Miller, "Wander Darkly" Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Lance Henriksen, Falling
Actor Lance Henriksen, "Falling" Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Julia Garner, The Assistant
Actress Julia Garner, "The Assistant" Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap