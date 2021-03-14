Oscar Nominations 2021: How to Watch the Announcement Livestream

The pandemic has forced us to wait a bit longer, but the day has finally come to see who has been nominated for the 2021 Oscars. And you can watch it all unfold live via the Academy’s YouTube stream in the video window above.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, will announce the nominees in all 23 categories on Monday starting at 8:19 a.m. ET. Nine categories, including the supporting role, screenplay and animated categories, will be announced first. There will then be a brief pause before the remaining nomination announcements, including Best Picture, are unveiled at 8:31 AM ET. You can watch the Oscar nominations bright and early above or you can watch it on the Oscars website or on its Twitter or Facebook page.

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which has won the top prize at the Golden Globes as well as the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, is expected to be a heavy contender for Best Picture and several other major categories. Other top contenders include Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” David Fincher’s “Mank” and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which stars the late Chadwick Boseman in his final role.

Monday’s announcement also has the potential to bring history in the Best Director category, as more than one woman could be nominated for the first time. Zhao is heavily favored to win this year while Emerald Fennell and Regina King are also contenders to earn a nomination. In the 92-year history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated for Best Director, and only one — “The Hurt Locker” director Kathryn Bigelow — has won the award.

The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25.