Oscar Telecast Rebounds 56% to 15.4 Million Viewers in Early Ratings

by | March 28, 2022 @ 10:48 AM

For the first time in three years, the ceremony’s viewership grew

For the first time in three years, the Oscars can say it didn’t hit a record low in viewership.

Sunday night’s telecast managed to rebound from last year’s all-time ratings low, earning around 15.4 million total viewers and a 3.2 rating among the key 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings reported by ABC.

