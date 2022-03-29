From left, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose.

From left, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose. (Getty Images)

How Much an Oscar Is Worth to This Year’s Winners

by and | March 29, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

Experts explain why Jessica Chastain could earn millions more for her next project but Will Smith won’t

Winning an Oscar is a huge honor for actors, of course, but historically it’s also raised the financial status of the winners in terms of salary bumps for future projects and heightened box office for the Best Picture winner.

While calculating the so-called “Oscar Effect” has never been an exact science, experts say that sea changes in the movie business, including the pandemic rise in streaming and its disruption to the theatrical box office, have made that equation more complicated than ever before.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

