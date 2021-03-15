David Fincher’s “Mank” scored the most Oscar nominations on Monday morning, leading the count with 10 nods, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor.

The film also received nominations in the categories Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hair and Best Production Design.

“Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Minari,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Sound of Metal” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” all scored six nominations, with “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” each receiving five nominations. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Other films nominated on Monday were “One Night in Miami” (three nominations), “News of the World” (four nominations) and “Soul” (three nominations), among others.

Eight films this year were nominated for Best Picture, those being “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” David Fincher’s “Mank” led all films with 10 nominations, including for Best Actor Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress Amanda Seyfried and Fincher for Best Director.

“Mank” was directed by Fincher based on a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, and also stars Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, Arliss Howard and Charles Dance. It was released on Netflix on Dec. 4, with a limited theatrical release beginning on Nov. 13.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, announced the nominees in all 23 categories on Monday. Academy members from each of the 17 branches voted to determine the nominees in their respective categories.

The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25 from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

