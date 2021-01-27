The number of films available to Oscar voters in a screening room devoted to the Best Picture category hit the 200 mark on Wednesday, which means that $2.5 million has entered the Academy coffers from films paying $12,500 each to be represented in the screening room.

The members-only Academy Screening Room hit the milestone with the addition of more than a dozen movies this week, including Fisher Stevens’ “Palmer,” Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” John Lee Hancock’s “The Little Things,” the Russo brothers’ “Cherry,” Josh Trank’s “Capone,” the documentary “Coup 53,” the Studio Ghibli animated film “Earwig and the Witch,” the international films “Funny Boy” and “Bacarau” (neither eligible in the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category) and some off-the-wall selections, including “Snake White – Love Endures” and “Soorarai Pottru.”

Other late additions to the screening room have included “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The White Tiger” and “Cherry,” which were not added until January.

Notable films that have yet to show up in the screening room include “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Malcolm and Marie,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and, most conspicuously, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which was made available on Blu-Ray, DVD and VOD on Dec. 15 but has yet to arrive on the Oscars’ viewing platform.

Also Read: How a Weird Oscar Season Might Depress the Number of Best Picture Nominees

The films do not represent all the movies eligible for Best Picture. Unlike the screening rooms devoted to the international, documentary and animated-feature categories, inclusion in the Best Picture screening room is not automatic or free of charge; it is available only to films that pay for the placement.

The Academy is not expected to release the list of films that have qualified for Best Picture until later in February, but that list will likely be far larger than the 200 that are currently in the screening room. The documentary and international categories have already broken the all-time record for the largest number of entries, with 240 and 93, respectively.

Once nominations are announced on March 15, all nominated films will be available to Oscar voters.

Also Read: Oscars Obliterate Old Record With 240 Qualifying Documentaries

Here’s the list of films available in the Academy Screening Room for Best Picture as of Jan. 27:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“All Together Now”

“American Skin”

“Ammonite”

“Another Round”

“Antebellum”

“Apples”

“The Artist’s Wife”

“Assassins”

“The Assistant”

“Athlete A”

“Babyteeth”

“Bacurau”

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Bad Hair”

“Belushi”

“Bill and Ted Face the Music”

“The Billionaire”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Boys in the Band”

“Boys State”

“Broken Keys”

“Burden”

“Cannanland”

“Capone”

“Cherry”

“The Climb”

“Charm City Kings”

“Christmas Chronicles 2”

“Collective”

“Come Play”

“Coup 53”

“Crip Camp”

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Dara of Jasenovac”

“Dear Comrades!”

“Demon Slayer”

“The Devil All the Time”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“The Dig”

“Disclosure”

“The Dissident”

“Driveways”

“Earwig and the Witch”

“Emma”

“Emperor”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Extraction”

“Falling”

“Farewell Amor”

“The Father”

“Fatima”

“The Fight”

“Finding Hannah”

“Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds” (documentary_

“First Cow”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Foster Boy”

“French Exit”

“Funny Boy”

“Giving Voice”

“The Glorias”

“Greed”

“Greyhound”

“Gunda”

“Half Brothers”

“The Half of It”

“Happiest Season”

“Herself”

“The High Note”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“His House”

“How to Build a Girl”

“The Human Factor”

“I Am Greta”

“I Carry You With Me”

“I’m No Longer Here”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

“I’m Your Woman”

“The Invisible Man”

“Irresistible”

“Jingle Jangle – A Christmas Mystery”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“Kajillionaire”

“The King of Staten Island”

“Kingdom of Silence”

“Kiss the Ground”

“La Llorona”

“Last Full Measure”

“The Last Shift”

“The Last Vermeer”

“Let Him Go”

“Let Them All Talk”

“The Life Ahead”

“The Little Things”

“Lost Girls”

“Luxor”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Marksman”

“Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf”

“The Mauritanian”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Military Wives”

“Minari”

“Miss Americana”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“Monster Hunter”

“Mosul”

“Mr. Jones”

“Mr. Soul!”

“Mulan”

“My Psychedelic Love Story”

“Nasrin”

“The Nest”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“News of the World”

“Night of the Kings” (international)

“Nomadland”

“Notturno”

“The Old Guard”

“On the Record”

“On the Rocks”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“One Night in Miami”

“Onward”

“Ordinary Love”

“The Other Lamb”

“Our Friend”

“The Outpost”

“Over the Moon”

“The Painter and the Moon”

“Palm Springs”

“Palmer”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“The Photograph”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“Pinocchio”

“Premature”

“The Prom”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“Relic”

“The Rental”

“Resistance”

“The Rhythm Section”

“The Rise”

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

“Run”

“Saint Frances”

“Scoob”

“Searching for Mr. Rugoff”

“76 Days”

“Shirley”

“Snake White – Love Endures”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Soorarai Pottru”

“Sound of Metal”

“Soul”

“Stand”

“Standing Up, Falling Down”

“Stars and Strife”

“Supernova”

“Swallow”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Tiger Tail”

“Tiger Within”

“Time”

“Totally Under Control”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The Trip to Greece”

“Trolls World Tour”

“The True History of the Kelly Gang”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“The Truth”

“Two Hearts”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

“Used and Borrowed Time”

“Waiting for the Barbarians”

“Wander Darkly”

“The Way Back”

“The Way I See It”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

“Wendy”

“The White Tiger”

“Wild Daze”

“Wild Mountain Thyme”

“The Willoughbys”

“Wolfwalkers”

“Words on Bathroom Walls”

“Working Man”

“The World to Come”

“The Wretched”

“Yellow Rose”