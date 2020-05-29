Oscars statue

Getty Images

Oscars Board Election Has New Rules – But Expect the Same Old Results

by | May 29, 2020 @ 1:14 PM

Incumbents rarely need any extra help to prevail when the Academy members pick their board, but they might have gotten a boost anyway

steve pond

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences usually don’t need much help to stay the course, but the Academy may have given them a nudge in that direction by changing the rules this month in next week’s Board of Governors election.

Instead of the usual two rounds of voting, the second being a runoff between four finalists in each branch of the Academy, members will cast ballots between June 1 and June 5 in a single election. Votes will be counted using the same preferential or ranked-choice voting system that is used to determine the Oscar winner in the Best Picture category.

The system, which is also known as instant-runoff voting, requires voters to rank the candidates in order of preference, and then narrows the field by eliminating the lowest-ranked contenders until one candidate has more than 50% of the votes. It is designed to allow voters to cast their ballots for their true favorites without worrying about wasting votes, and the process ensures that the winner will be a consensus favorite of the entire body of voters.

At the Oscars, this has allowed smaller movies like “Parasite” and “Moonlight” to win over flashier contenders like “1917” and “La La Land.” In the Board of Governors election, it could allow some dark-horse candidates to craft a consensus — but it seems likelier to benefit incumbents who have more name recognition and have appeared on the ballots many times before.

Also Read: Oscars Change Rules to Streamline Board of Governors Election

And it’s not as if incumbents need any extra help to prevail when the Academy members pick their board. The 17 branches of AMPAS are each represented by three governors, who serve three-year terms that are staggered so that one seat per branch is up for election each year. Academy rules say that a governor must take a hiatus from the board after serving three consecutive three-year terms, so every year a handful of governors are unable to run for re-election.

(In addition, one or two incumbents choose not to run again in a typical year.)

The incumbents who do run almost invariably succeed. Of the 85 governors elected over the last five years, 51 of them were either incumbents who were re-elected (42) or past governors returning to the board after a hiatus (9).

Only 11 times in those years did an incumbent governor run for re-election and lose. And only once, in 2017, did voters elect more first-time governors, 10, than returning incumbents, 6 — and that year, several incumbents who could have run chose not to do so, reducing the number of governors seeking re-election to only nine.

That 2017 election, by the way, was a historic one on several fronts: It saw the first-ever female governors elected by the Cinematographers and Sound Branches, Mandy Walker and Teri E. Dorman, as well as Whoopi Goldberg in the Actors Branch and a rare woman (and openly gay) governor in the Directors Branch, Kimberly Peirce. (All of them are eligible to run for re-election again this year.)

Also Read: New Oscars Documentary Rules Have Already Qualified More Than 90 Docs

It might have been reasonable to expect a 2017-style overhaul of the board in 2019, when the Academy had just come through a disastrously rocky year that included the board voting for a series of widely criticized changes to the Oscar show: a “Popular Oscar” award that was tabled only a month after it was announced; a decision to move four awards into the commercial breaks on the Oscar telecast, which was reversed less than two weeks before the show; and a date change that moved the 2020 show to Feb. 9, an experiment that the board decided not to repeat well before the earlier show even took place.

But the board that voted for those ill-considered changes and then rolled them out with undue haste didn’t take the fall for those decisions: Of the 11 sitting governors who ran for re-election last year, 10 of them won back their seats, and the 11th went to a runoff before losing.

At a time when they might have been expected to hold the board responsible, Academy voters simply endorsed the status quo, and the governors then extended the contract of AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson.

Things are rocky for the Academy again this year, as they are throughout the movie industry. The hugely expensive, often-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is due to open in December, but the pandemic has no doubt slowed both construction (which is largely finished) and fundraising, and big questions loom as to when crowds will feel comfortable returning to the kind of public spaces and theaters that the museum will offer.

Also Read: Oscars' Big Rule Changes: First-Run Streaming Films Now Eligible, Sound Categories Merged

If history is any indication, though, the voters, who will be able to cast ballots next week, will stick with the leadership that brought them this far. This year, 14 of the 17 governors whose terms are running out are eligible for re-election, a group that includes Goldberg from the Actors Branch, Peirce from the Directors Branch, Charles Bernstein from the Music Branch, Albert Berger from the Producers Branch and Larry Karaszewski from the Writers Branch.

Others eligible to run are cinematographer Walker, sound editor Dorman, costume designer Isis Mussenden, documentary editor Kate Amend, executive David Linde, public relations director Christina Kounelias, animator Tom Sito, production designer Wynn P. Thomas and VFX supervisor Richard Edlund.

The only governors who can’t run are Michael Tronick from the Film Editors Branch, who has served the maximum three consecutive three-year terms, beginning in 2011; and Lora Kennedy from the Casting Directors Branch and Kathryn L. Blondell from the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch, neither of whom has served the full nine years but both of whom are falling victim to a wrinkle in the rules.

Also Read: All the Awards Shows That Have Been Canceled, Postponed or Made Rule Changes Because of Coronavirus

The Casting Directors Branch was created in 2013, and Kennedy was elected to a one-year term in a special election that fall, and then re-elected to her first three-year term the following spring. The Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch was expanded from one to three governors in 2013, and Blondell also came on the board for a single year before winning a three-year term in 2014. So while both women have only served seven years on the board, a new term would put them at 10 years, one past the AMPAS limit; hence, they’ve termed out two years early.

The election also has the potential to change the number of women and people of color on the board, which is currently at an all-time high of 25 women (compared to 29 men) and 11 people of color. Of the seats that will be up for grabs, nine currently belong to women and eight to men, while nonwhite board members whose seats are open include Goldberg and Thomas.

In a time of profound change in Hollywood and at the Oscars, which will consolidate the two sound categories and allow streaming premieres to compete for the first time, will the new rules help the Board of Governors undergo a transformation as well?

It’s possible, but history suggests otherwise. A longtime veteran of the Academy Awards telecast once told me that making changes in the Academy was like turning an aircraft carrier at sea — it doesn’t happen easily. And even if the new voting system streamlines the process of voting, it probably won’t change the result.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Studio Sound stage

Are Studios and Networks Liable if Actors or Crew Contract COVID-19 on Set?
Days of Our Lives

Coronavirus Ratings Boost Has Already Reversed – Except for Daytime TV
trump tweet twitter storm

Trump’s ‘Convoluted’ Executive Order Targeting Twitter and Facebook Lacks ‘Real Teeth,’ Legal Experts Say

HBO Max App Had 87,000 Mobile Downloads on First Day
IFC Films Split

How IFC Films’ Bet on Drive-In Theaters Paid Off During the Pandemic

How ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Survived 7 Seasons as the ‘Black Sheep’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is HBO in Danger of Getting Swallowed Up By HBO Max?
trump twitter storm

Why Twitter Hasn’t Deleted Any of President Trump’s Tweets (Yet)
Oscars statuettes

Oscars Change Rules to Streamline Board of Governors Election

Quibi Advertisers Seek to Defer Payments Due to Slow Subscriber Growth (Report)
Tenet John David Washington

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet': 3 Big Challenges for Warner Bros’ $200 Million Gamble
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE