Oscars illustration

Illustration by Brian Taylor for TheWrap

Why This Year’s Oscar Nominees Won’t Lift the Box Office – or Get Much Bump | Chart

by | February 9, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Between lack of interest, streaming availability and older moviegoers staying home, the Best Picture nominees won’t sell many more tickets
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Prior to the pandemic, movie theaters could rely on Oscar-nominated films to drive some amount of box office revenue. That’s not going to happen this year, and with interest in awards shows dropping, that may not be the case going forward.

According to data from Comscore, the seven Best Picture nominees that have reported box office numbers have combined for a North American gross of just $191 million, with 56% of that total coming from the $107 million domestic run of Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune.” That’s the lowest total gross for Best Picture nominees on announcement day in the last decade. (In 2014, the nine nominees had grossed just $205 million — though Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” went wide just afterward and went on to gross $346 million.)

The three films that did not report box office totals are Apple’s “CODA,” which was released day-and-date in theaters and on Apple TV+ in August, and Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” and “The Power of the Dog,” both of which had two-week theatrical exclusive runs before hitting streaming.

Oscars illustration
Also Read:
Why ‘Moonfall’ Bombed at the Box Office – and What That Means for Other Big-Budget Films

By comparison, the Best Picture nominees from 2013 to 2020 had racked up hundreds of millions in domestic grosses prior to nomination day, and with the exception of 2019, added at least $100 million after nominations were announced (and in 2014, when American Sniper” became a box office smash, $464 million more).

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jimmy Kimmel Spider-Man No Way Home Snubbed

Kimmel Uses Math and Hollywood History to Prove ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscar Snub Was Dumb (Video)
Oscar statues

Oscars: Academy Resumes In-Person Screenings for Members After Nominations
all of us are dead

Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Makes Big Entrance on List of Most In-Demand New Shows
lady-gaga-house-of-gucci

‘House of Gucci’ Hairstyle Artist Cries While Describing His Conversation With Lady Gaga on Oscar Nomination Morning
Javier Bardem Penelope Cruz Oscars

Javier Bardem Calls His & Her Oscar Noms With Penélope Cruz ‘Extraordinary’
babble bop

How a Children’s TV Show Is Paving the Way for Metaverse Entertainment | PRO Insight
John Bradley, Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry in "Moonfall" (Lionsgate)

Why ‘Moonfall’ Bombed at the Box Office – and What That Means for Other Big-Budget Films
kirsten-dunst-questlove-ariana-debose

Oscars 2022: New Nominees Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose and More Share Their Stunned Reactions
Belfast

Kenneth Branagh Reacts to Breaking Walt Disney and George Clooney’s Oscar Nomination Record With ‘Belfast’
Women Directors Oscars 2021 Jane Campion Sian Heder Maggie Gyllenhaal

Oscars 2022: Women Land Just 28% of Nominations in All Categories, a 3-Year Low
Oscars Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, Denzel Washington, Aunjanue Ellis, Ariana DeBose (Getty Images)

#OscarsSoDiverse? Nonwhite, Deaf and LGBTQ Actors Gain Ground in Nominations