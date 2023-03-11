The venue where tomorrow’s Oscars ceremony will take place faced a temporary power outage on Saturday afternoon.

Power was out at the Loews hotel and “a large part” of Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange Avenues from noon to about 2:50 p.m., Loews’ front desk told TheWrap. Loews is part of Ovation Hollywood, a complex that includes the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, home to the awards.

According to a person with knowledge of the incident, power was out for seconds inside the Dolby, and the rehearsal resumed shortly after. “Everyone who was waiting for credentials has already been taken care of,” the source added.

Earlier this afternoon, the Academy sent an email to credentials attendees that read: “Due to today’s unexpected power outage at Ovation Hollywood, we will be extending Credential Pick-up hours until 7 pm tonight.”

Local shop owners closed down their businesses and several people were stuck inside elevators, the AP’s Head of Special News Events Nico Maounis reported via Twitter.

Power outage in Hollywood threatens Oscars rehearsals and final preps. Shops around the Dolby theater shut their doors and several people are stuck inside hotel elevators. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/OQX10eX6ds — Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) March 11, 2023

TheWrap has reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for comment.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT and conclude at 8 p.m. PT. Red carpet arrivals begin at 2 p.m. PT on E! and 1 p.m. on ABC. ABC’s Oscars Pre-Show kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT.