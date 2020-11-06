The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nico Tavernise/ Netflix

Oscars Supporting Actor and Actress Predictions: Will ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Hog the Nominations?

November 6, 2020

Contenders include a mixture of recent Oscar and Emmy winners (Olivia Colman, Mark Rylance) and names voters wouldn’t have known a few months ago (Maria Bakalova, Yuh-Jung Youn)

Like this year’s Best Actress and Best Actor Oscar races, which we wrote about here, the contenders in the supporting categories are also a mixture of past winners and newcomers. The pool of potential nominees includes past Oscar winners Mark Rylance and Eddie Redmayne and recent Emmy champs Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, along with Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Sacha Baron Cohen — and that’s just the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which could completely fill the Best Supporting Actor category and still have people left over.

On the Best Supporting Actress side, where “Chicago 7” doesn’t have any real contenders, past winners and nominees Olivia Colman, Saoirse Ronan, Ellen Burstyn, Glenn Close and Marisa Tomei will all be in the running, alongside names that would have meant little to most voters just a few months ago: Maria Bakalova, Yuh-Jung Youn, Helena Zengel …

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

