Our Kind of People

Brownie Harris/Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Debut Settles for 1.6 Million Viewers

by | September 22, 2021 @ 9:29 AM

Only ABC’s ”The Ultimate Surfer“ had fewer viewers on the Big 4 broadcast nets

Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s new drama “Our Kind of People” didn’t have the kind of debut that Fox was hoping for, settling for a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers.

CBS aired three hours of “FBI” shows on Tuesday: regular “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and newcomer “FBI: International.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

