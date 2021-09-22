Ratings: Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Debut Settles for 1.6 Million Viewers

Only ABC’s ”The Ultimate Surfer“ had fewer viewers on the Big 4 broadcast nets

CBS aired three hours of “FBI” shows on Tuesday: regular “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and newcomer “FBI: International.”

Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s new drama “Our Kind of People” didn’t have the kind of debut that Fox was hoping for, settling for a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. At 10, the “New Amsterdam” season premiere got a 0.5 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6. CBS was first in total viewers with 6.6 million, ABC was third with 2.412 million.

For CBS, “FBI” proper at 8 drew a 0.7 rating and 6.8 million total viewers with its Season 4 premiere. At 9, the “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 3 premiere declined in the demo to a 0.6 rating but actually rose overall with 6.9 million total viewers. Newbie “FBI: International” at 10 received a 0.6 rating and 6.2 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.8 rating and 3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” Season 1 finale got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.407 million. The Season 5 premiere of “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. The series premiere of “Our Kind of People” followed at 9, garnering the above-mentioned rating and total viewer tally.

Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with “Our Kind of People” star Yaya DaCosta about the premiere episode here.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 535,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 got a 0.1 rating and 599,000 total viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” had a 0.1 rating and 472,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.