Netflix has renewed the teen treasure hunt drama series “Outer Banks” for a second season, the streamer announced Friday.

Series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith and Charles Esten are all set to reprise their roles for the second season, with Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also returning as showrunners and executive producers.

“Outer Banks” debuted with a 10-episode first season back in April and went on to reach the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the U.S. shortly after.

The series is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

In an interview with TheWrap following the premiere, the trio of showrunners teased some of what’s to come in Season 2, including a resolution to the cliffhanger that left John B and Sarah washed up in the Bahamas. “I think the thing that we want to continue the most is just the sense of fun and mystery and friendship and adventure,” Josh Pate said. “And it’s definitely looking like The Bahamas at the beginning of Season 2, that that’s where we’re gonna go.”

“We’re gonna follow all those stories for Kaira (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and keep developing them for sure,” he continued. “And the mystery element is something we want to expand on and we have several ideas about how that could happen. But all the storylines with the other characters are things we’re going to develop.”