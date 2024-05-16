The second season of the Josh Brolin-led “Outer Range” is finally back on Prime Video. The neo-western continues to follow the Abbott family after they discover a mysterious void with time travel potential in the midst of their Wyoming ranch.

The second season finds Royal (Brolin) and the family scrambling after their granddaughter’s disappearance, while he and his wife struggle to keep their family together. Brolin also makes his directorial debut in Season 2, handling the season’s penultimate episode.

Here’s a refresher on the cast and characters of “Outer Range” ahead of Season 2.

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Amazon Prime

Josh Brolin plays Royal Abbott, the Abbott family patriarch who finds a mysterious hole that seems to be a tear in space-time in the middle of his ranch.

Brolin’s career is far-reaching. He’s most known for playing Llewelyn Moss in “No Country for Old Men,” voicing Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” playing Gurney Haleck in “Dune: Part 1” and “Dune: Part 2” and Brand in “The Goonies.”

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Amazon Prime

Lewis Pullman plays Rhett Abbott, the youngest son of the Abbott clan. Rhett is currently being investigated for a murder he didn’t commit.

Pullman – who is the son of Bill Pullman – appeared opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and in Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Imogen Poots as Autumn Rivers

Amazon Prime

Imogen Poots plays the mysterious Autumn Rivers. Autumn gets entangled with the void and the Abbott family right from the jump and there’s clearly more to her than she lets on.

Poots is most known for her roles in “28 Weeks Later,” “Green Room,” “Vivarium,” “The Father” opposite Anthony Hopkins,”and the lead in Showtime series “Roadies.”

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Amazon Prime

Lili Taylor plays Cecilia Abbott, the matriarch of the Abbott family who has fallen further into the church – despite her husband’s protests – in the ensuing weirdness surrounding the family ranch.

Taylor has appeared as Carol Perrer in a number of movies in the Conjuring-Verse including “The Conjuring” and The Nun.” She also starred in “American Crime from 2015-2017, 1996’s “I Shot Andy Warhol,” and recently as Mary Todd Lincoln in Apple TV+’s “Manhunt.”

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy

Amazon

Tamara Podemski plays Deputy Sheriff Joy, a woman who just wanted to focus on her election for Sheriff but got roped unknowingly into void madness while trying to solve the murder of Trevor Tillerson. She remains suspicious of the Abbotts.

Podemski has recurred in FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” HBO’s “Run” and “Coroner” from 2019-2021.

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Amazon Prime

Tom Pelphrey plays Perry Abbott, the oldest Abbott son and a man grieving over the mysterious disappearance of his wife while struggling to raise their daughter Amy.

Pelphery starred in Netflix’s hit series “Ozark” as Ben Davis. He also played Ward Meachum in Netflix’s Marvel series “Iron Fist” and “Mank.” The actor also played Kurt Bunker in “Banshee.”

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Amazon Prime

Noah Reid plays Billy Tillerson, the younger Tillerson son, in “Outer Range.”

Reid is most known for playing Patrick in “Schitt’s Creek.” He also appeared in “Stranger Days at Blake Holsey High” from 2002 to 2006.

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Amazon Prime

Shaun Sipos plays Luke Tillerson, the oldest Tillerson son.

Sipos played Adam Strange in Syfy’s Superman prequel “Krypton,” Frankie in “Final Destination 2” and Darryl in 2013’s “Texas Chainsaw.” He also appeared in Amazon Prime’s hit “Reacher.”

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Amazon Prime

Will Patton plays Wayne, the patriarch of the Tillerson family. Although health problems have hindered his progress, Wayne is obsessed with the strange mineral left from the void and is doing what he can to obtain more.

Patton’s career is far-reaching, but he’s most known for playing Chick in “Armageddon,” Coach Yoast in “Remember the Titans,” and General Bethlehem in “The Postman.” Recently he appeared in Apple TV+’s “Silo” and “Yellowstone.”