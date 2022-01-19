On the eve of the American Revolution, the Fraser clan are ready to face history in the official trailer for “Outlander” Season 6 — even if three of them are out of time.

The new trailer, set to the song “Wolves” by Trills, features voiceover from Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Fraser, calling out her place and her family members’ place in the past.

“I don’t belong here. Brianna, Roger, they don’t belong here,” she says toward the end of the two-minute trailer, released on Wednesday. “But yet, here we are, all of us, because I loved you. More than the life that I had.”

Redcoats calling Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) to their side again, Ian (John Bell) calling for protection for the indigenous community he lived with, and trouble from a new family joining Fraser’s Ridge — The Christies — are all part of the trailer, which you can watch above.

“We have a new family that comes to the Ridge called [the] Christies and they – it’s a blast from Jamie’s past, not entirely welcome,” Balfe told TheWrap last week following her SAG Award nomination for her role in feature film “Belfast.” “But they definitely destabilize a lot of things on the Ridge. And for Claire, personally, she’s going through her own very tough personal journey trying to recover from the events of the end of last season. And I’m really grateful that the writers, they really allowed for her to have time to process that and get through that. And we see her maybe destabilized in a way that we haven’t before as well. But also we see her find a new way to recover with Jamie as her support, which is – there is some beautiful stuff in there.”

“Outlander” (Starz)

The new season, which premieres Sunday, March 6, will continue to reflect the challenging times when the colonies took a stand against British rule.

“Also then, the political landscape is ever shifting, and it’s really tough for Jamie especially to know where to put his allegiance when – because they know obviously the outcome [of the Revolution], but it’s such a treacherous path … so he has to keep playing both sides of his allegiance to try and maintain safety,” Balfe added. “So it’s a very exciting season, even though it’s a truncated season, but I think fans are going to be happy.”