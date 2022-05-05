Starz is expanding the Fraser family in “Outlander” Season 7 with the addition of Jamie Fraser’s son, William Ranson.

On Thursday, the cable network announced Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart will take on the role of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) secret son, who was raised by Lord John Grey (David Berry). His mother is Geneva Dunsany, whose estate Jamie worked on as part of his continuing sentence following his role in the Scottish uprising. William does not know that Jamie is his father, though he did meet Jamie when he was a child.

Here’s how the grownup version of the William character will be introduced, per Starz: “William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. … On the surface, William Ransom is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer, said in a statement. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before”

“The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see,” EP Maril Davis said in a statement. “Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi layered journey.”

Vandervaart played John Brackenreid in CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries.” He also played Robbie Hobbie in Hulu’s “Holly Hobbie.” He also voices Sid the Pirate in the “Paw Patrol” series.

Season 7 of the Starz series began filming in Scotland last month with returning cast Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell.

Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg are executive produce of the series. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The show is based on Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” book series.