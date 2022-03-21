Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in "Outlander" Season 6 (Starz)

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in "Outlander" Season 6 (Starz)

Starz’s ‘Outlander’ Tops List of Most In-Demand Period Dramas | Charts

by | March 21, 2022 @ 2:30 PM

Meanwhile, Amazon’s ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ tops the list for period comedies in February

Period series have always been a staple of entertainment, but we’re seeing a resurgence right now of the popular genre. This has been apparent with the recent success of two new period dramas, HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and Paramount+’s “1883,” which both take place in 1880s America. So it’s a good time to take a look at the most in-demand period series — both dramas and comedies, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Despite the recent attention on these new premieres, Starz’s “Outlander” still tops the ranking of historical dramas, with 28.9 times the average series demand in February. High demand for this show in February came ahead of the show’s season 6 premiere on March 6 after a nearly two-year hiatus. In that time, earlier seasons had also become available to stream on Netflix.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How Major League Baseball Is Covering All Its Bases With New Streaming TV Deals
NCAA (Getty Images)

Kentucky’s Ouster From NCAA Tournament Fuels Ratings Rout for CBS

What A24’s Whopping $2.5 Billion Valuation Says About the Indie Darling – and the Movie Business
Bob Chapek's Rule of Disney ARTWORK

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Comedian Leslie Jones attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Leslie Jones Joins Season 2 Cast of Starz’s ‘BMF’
the-gilded-age-carrie-coon

‘The Gilded Age’ Falls Just Short of Overtaking ‘1883’ on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
uncharted-tom-holland box office

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Appears Primed for a Sequel Despite ‘The Batman’ Box Office Surge

How Big Tech Has Reshaped Modern Warfare in Ukraine
Jonathan Glickman Panoramic James Bond Creed

What Jonathan Glickman Has Learned About Producing Franchises From James Bond and Rocky
diversity gender director behind the camera

Starz Study: Diversity on Screen and Behind the Camera Drives How Global Audiences Choose Content
gaslit-julia-roberts

Julia Roberts Gets Outspoken as Watergate Figure Martha Mitchell in First Trailer for ‘Gaslit’ (Video)