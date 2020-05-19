‘Outmatched’ Canceled at Fox After One Season

Fox has canceled the multi-camera comedy “Outmatched” after one season, TheWrap has learned.
“Outmatched” was one of a handful of shows absent from Fox’s schedule for the 2020-21 season when the network announced it last week. “Last Man Standing” and the medical drama “The Resident” have since been picked up for new seasons, leaving the freshman drama “Prodigal Son” as the only scripted series still awaiting a decision from the network.
The cancellation leaves Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and midseason entry “Call Me Kat” as the network’s only two live-action comedies currently on the slate for next season.
The family comedy starred “Orange Is the New Black’s” Jason Biggs and “Psych” alum Maggie Lawson as a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.
The series debuted in January and completed its 10-episode run in March. Lon Zimmet served as writer and executive producer. Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher and Oakley Bull also starred.
