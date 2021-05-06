Owen Wilson to Star in Paramount’s ‘Secret Headquarters’

Owen Wilson is set to star in Paramount Pictures’ “Secret Headquarters,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce.

“Project Power” directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct and are writing the current draft along with Josh Koenigsberg. The story is from an original screenplay by “Thor: Ragnarok” and “The Mandalorian” screenwriter Christopher Yost, who was the sole previous writer on the project.

The film is described as a high-concept family action movie about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains mount an attack.

Wilson is best known for his comedic performances in films such as “Zoolander,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Shanghai Noon,” and will nest be seen starring opposite Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Loki” series for Disney+, which will premiere on the streamer on June 9.

Wilson will next be seen starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com “Marry Me” from Universal, and “The French Dispatch” from filmmaker Wes Anderson.

Wilson is repped by UTA and Bob Wallerstein.

Deadline first reported the news.