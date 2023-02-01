Oxygen, NBCUniversal’s true-crime network, saw its best performance in primetime since 2018, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The multiplatform brand, whose unscripted programming includes the “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Killer Couples” and “Criminal Confessions,” averaged 339,000 viewers in primetime in 2022, up 10.8% from 2021’s total average viewership of 306,000.

After shifting full-time to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen also ranks as 2022’s No. 1 fastest top 30 cable entertainment network across total viewers in primetime and total day, up 6% as compared to total viewership for total day in 2021.

The brand also ranks as the No. 2 cable network for how long people tune in for both primetime and total day across total viewers, coming close behind in third place among adults 18-49 as well as among women 18-49.

In terms of its programing, “NY Homicide,” which airs Saturdays at 9 p.m., dominated as the network’s most-watched new series in over three years, drawing in almost 600,000 average total viewers across all platforms through seven days.

“Real Murders of Atlanta,” which shines a light on homicides in the South, and “Relationship Killer with Faith Jenkins,” which investigates domestic abuse with first-hand accounts from victims’ family, friends and law enforcement, marked the highest Black-skewing audience for an Oxygen original among adults 25-54 since 2017 and total viewers since 2018.

Oxygen, a platform that is also the home to event series like “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,” “Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks” and “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” can watched on Demand, online or across mobile and connected TVs.