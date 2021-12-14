Sophia Chang with Ozy founders Carlos Watson and Samir Rao. (Sophia Chang)

Sophia Chang Sold Her Show to Ozy Media and Then It Imploded — Now She Wants It Back (Exclusive)

by | December 14, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Carlos Watson said her show could be a ”refresher“ for his company

Back in February, influencer and author Sophia Chang approached Carlos Watson at Ozy Media to pitch her first show “Sophia’s Salon,” a series that would feature the creator with friends discussing topics from ageism to feminism.

Now with Ozy offering to use her show as a “refresher” to get the company back on its feet, as Watson told her, Chang is struggling to get her footage back and to get paid. Instead, she told TheWrap exclusively that discussions with the company have gone nowhere with Watson making it impossible for her to buy back her show.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

