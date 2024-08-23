‘Pachinko’ Season 2 Release Schedule: Here’s When Every New Episode Premieres

Apple’s acclaimed epic drama “Pachinko” is back for Season 2. The multicultural, multigenerational series is adapted from Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name and it’s finally back after the Peabody, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award-winning first season.

The Season 1 finale was full of heartbreak and hope alike, so for fans wondering what’s next for Sunja and Solomon, here’s a complete guide to how to watch “Pachinko” Season 2 and when to expect new episodes.

“Pachinko” returned with the Season 2 premiere on Aug. 23, 2024.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

If you want to binge-watch “Pachinko” Season 2, you’re going to have to wait until the end of the season. Episodes will debut one at a time, weekly through Oct. 11.

Is there a complete schedule of when new episodes drop?

Indeed, there is. Here’s when you can watch every “Pachinko” Season 2 episode, along with the currently available episode descriptions. We’ll update here as more become available.

Episode 1: “Chapter Nine” – Aug. 23, 2024 World War II forces Sunja to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival. Pushed to the edge, Solomon takes a stand.

Episode 2: “Chapter Ten” – Aug. 30, 2024 The family reunites with a loved one and confronts a harsh reality. Solomon makes a discovery that could prove beneficial.

Episode 3: “Chapter Eleven” – Sept. 6, 2024

Episode 4: “Chapter Twelve” – Sept. 13, 2024

Episode 5: “Chapter Thirteen” – Sept. 20, 2024

Episode 6: “Chapter Fourteen” – Sept. 27, 2024

Episode 7: “Chapter Fifteen” – Oct. 4, 2024

Episode 8: “Chapter Sixteen” – Oct. 11, 2024

Where is “Pachinko” streaming?

Pachinko is exclusively available to stream on AppleTV+. It’s an Apple original series, which means you won’t find it on Netflix, Prime Video or Hulu.