‘Pachinko’ Showrunner Soo Hugh Signs Overall Deal With UCP

“Pachinko” showrunner Soo Hugh has signed a multiyear overall deal with UCP, the studio announced Friday.

In addition to developing, writing and producing new projects for the studio, Hugh will also launch an incubator program to help Asian writers create shows and establish careers in the television industry. The program is similar to the one being developed by “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho, who signed her own overall deal with the studio last year.

Hugh is currently overseeing Apple TV+’s global adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s multi-generational family drama “Pachinko,” which is being filmed in Korea, Japan and the U.S. She previously served as co-showrunner on the acclaimed first season of AMC’s “The Terror” and created “The Whispers” for ABC.

Also Read: 'Vida' Creator Tanya Saracho Signs Overall Deal With UCP

“From ‘The Terror’ to ‘Pachinko,’ Soo has captured epic stories with intimate, complex characters,” UCP president Beatrice Springborn said in a statement. “She’s the rare talent who has the ability to write across time and place, while always making a show feel modern and unexpected. We are thrilled to partner with her to bring that vision and versatility to UCP. “

“I’m over the moon to be joining Beatrice and the UCP family,” said Hugh. “They are that rare breed of excellence and class, and their track record in creating bold, quality programming in recent years is unparalleled. I’m also thrilled to be piloting the incubator program with them. We have enormous ambitions for this and I hope to offer deserving voices the same opportunities I have been given over the years. It is a privilege.”