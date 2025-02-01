Palisades and Eaton Fires Now 100% Contained, EPA Launches 30-Day Hazardous Waste Cleanup

The Palisades and Eaton fires that wreaked most of the destruction upon the Los Angeles area are now both 100% contained, nearly three weeks after the January 7 flare-ups that terrorized and devastated tens of thousands of residents who suddenly have nowhere to live.

Fire officials said they had fully surrounded both megablazes sometime Friday night, and rain was in the forecast for next week.

The total economic loss is estimated at $250 billion or more, easily among the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, with at least 29 deaths reported and nearly 40,000 acres burned. The Palisades fire burned 23,448 acres and destroyed more than 6,800 structures; the Eaton fire claimed 14,021 acres and 9,400 structures.

Another 2,400 acres were claimed by smaller blazes in the area, including the Hurst, Kenneth, Auto, Sunset, Woodley, Lidia and Archer fires. Federal officials said nearly 150,000 people have applied for emergency funds.

Now begins the enormous task of cleaning up and rebuilding. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week announced a 30-day cleanup effort that will include two processing sites, one in Topanga Canyon and one in Irwindale, to render the widespread piles of debris.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Friday that the Palisades is once again open to residents and the public, and more rain was in the forecast for next week, signaling that the danger has truly passed as this most historic fire season winds to an end.

No cause has been determined for either the Palisades or Eaton fires, though investigations are ongoing. Fire officials are focusing on a SoCal Edison transmission tower in the Eaton fire, while also analyzing evidence from a popular hiking trail in the Palisades.