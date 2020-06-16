If you were wondering what the buzz out of Sundance for the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti comedy “Palm Springs” was all about, it’s is one of those rom-coms where the heroes get trapped in “one of those infinite time loop situations you might’ve heard about.”

That’s how Samberg describes it in the first trailer for “Palm Springs,” and it’s exactly what you would expect The Lonely Island’s take on “Groundhog Day” to be.

In the film, Milioti meets Samberg at a wedding in Palm Springs and starts a fling that evening, but when she sees him suddenly get hit in the back by an arrow, she follows him into a mystical cave and gets stuck in the same infinite time loop along with him. Now the two are grappling with what’s the point of living and how to get out of it.

“One time I smoked a bunch of crystal and made it all the way to Equatorial Guinea. It was a huge waste of time,” Samberg says to Milioti. She even crashes the both of them into a truck and winds up right back in her bed where she started.

Neon and Hulu scooped “Palm Springs” up out of Sundance for a record $17.5 million and 69 cents in change, and the film scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes upon its initial premiere.

Max Barbakow directs the film from a script by Andy Siara, and The Lonely Island members Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer are all producers on the indie film. Also starring alongside Samberg and Milioti are J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and June Squibb.

“Palm Springs” is being released jointly by Neon and Hulu and opens on the streaming service on July 10. Check out the first trailer above.