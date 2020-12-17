The trailer for Justin Timberlake’s new film “Palmer” has arrived. In the drama, Timberlake plays a former high school football star turned convicted felon who now has the responsibility of caring for 7-year-old Sam, whose interest in tea parties, dolls and fairies makes him the target of bullies at school.

“Palmer” is a coming-of-age story directed by Fisher Stevens, and the film shows a solemn, more introspective side to Timberlake as he looks after Sam and comes to realize that neither he nor the boy have to conform to what everyone expects them to be.

“Listen to me, son, kids are mean, especially when they see something that they’re not used to seeing,” Timberlake says in the trailer. “The truth is, I haven’t felt like I was good at anything until Sam.”

Also Read: Justin Timberlake Says Confederate Statues in Home State Tennessee 'Must Come Down'

Cheryl Guerriero wrote the screenplay for “Palmer,” which also stars Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb and Ryder Allen. The film is set in Louisiana and also shows Timberlake’s relationship with his grandmother, played by Squibb, and the romance he forms with Sam’s teacher, as played by Wainwright.

“Palmer” was produced by Sidney Kimmel, Charles B. Wessler, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin ​​​​and Daniel Nadler. The executive producers are Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry ​​​​​​Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jared Ian Goldman and Cheryl ​Guerriero.

Apple TV+ will release “Palmer” on the streaming service on Jan. 29, 2021. Check out the first trailer for the film here and above.