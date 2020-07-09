Pamela Adlon Signs Overall Deal at FX, ‘Better Things’ Renewed for Season 5

“Better Things” creator Pamela Adlon has signed a new overall deal with FX Productions, the network announced Thursday.

Under the agreement, Adlon will develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects for FX and potentially for other divisions of Walt Disney Television. It expands on the existing relationship between Adlon and FX that includes “Better Things” and previously serving as a writer, producer and actor on “Louie.”

In addition to the new deal, FX has renewed “Better Things” for a fifth season, which is expected to premiere next year.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

“Better Things” stars Adlon as Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Season 4 completed its 10-episode run earlier this year.