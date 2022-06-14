Pamela Adlon to Make Feature Directorial Debut on Ilana Glazer Comedy

Pamela Adlon has found her next project after the completion of her hit FX show “Better Things” and will make her feature directorial on a comedy co-written by and co-starring “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer.

Glazer will co-star in this untitled pregnancy comedy along with Michelle Buteau in a story about an aggressively single woman who after becoming pregnant from a one-night stand leans on her married best friend and mother of two to guide her through gestation and beyond.

Glazer also wrote the script with Josh Rabinowitz. And Glazer will also produce the film through her Starrpix banner, as will Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment, Susie Fox and Rabinowitz.

Filming is scheduled to begin in July in New York City.

Adlon’s film is being produced and developed by FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners, and both companies are handling U.S. sales on the title along with CAA Media Finance. FilmNation will also handle international sales.

“As fans of the classic hard comedies we grew up on, and as mothers of young kids, we’re thrilled to be making the movie we’ve been waiting for. This movie will tug at your heartstrings but, only after it makes you pee-laugh in public,” FilmNation’s president of production Ashley Fox and Range’s Susie Fox said in a joint statement.

Adlon’s acclaimed “Better Things,” which she co-created, ended after five seasons on FX back in April. She had directed over 40 episodes of the series and the show was nominated for two Emmys throughout its run.

Glazer most recently appeared in Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” and starred in psychological horror film “False Positive” for Hulu. She also recently released a stand-up special for Amazon Prime Video called “The Planet Is Burning.”

THR first reported the news.