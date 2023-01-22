Pamela Anderson alleged that Tim Allen flashed his genitals at her while the actors were on the set of “Home Improvement” in 1991, according to an excerpt of the actress’ upcoming memoir.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson wrote in an excerpt of “Love, Pamela” published by Variety. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen, who would have been 37 at the time of the alleged incident, was likely referring to Anderson’s modeling and cover spreads for Playboy, which featured the model before she appeared on “Home Improvement” and “Baywatch,” where she solidified her status as an international sex symbol. Anderson was 23 at the time.

Representatives for Anderson, Allen and HarpersCollins did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Anderson appeared on “Home Improvement” as Lisa the Tool Time Girl for its first two seasons before she left the ABC sitcom to star as “C.J.” Parker in the series “Baywatch.”

“Love, Pamela,” which is slated for a Jan. 31 release, follows Anderson’s rise to fame, beginning with her childhood in Vancouver Island to being discovered in the stands of a football game, which would launch her into stardom.

Anderson is also said to break her silence regarding the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy,” which was released in February 2022 and explores the events surrounding the leaked sex tape with her former husband Tommy Lee that was stolen from their residence in 1998.