hollywood layoff pandemic

Hollywood Mass Layoffs in 2020 Open Door for a New Breed of Creative Exec: ‘Adapt or Die’

by | January 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Employment is going to follow the money. It will disappear in some sectors and reappear in other sectors,” USC’s Gene Del Vecchio says

After an ugly pandemic year, thousands of Hollywood workers affected by COVID-19 layoffs may struggle to find similar jobs when the health crisis fades in 2021 — particularly creative executives in charge of driving content creation in a landscape now dominated by streaming.

“Some folks that were furloughed will be coming back, but many will not or will need to be repurposed to the new world order,” entertainment analyst Jeff Wlodarczak told TheWrap, noting: “Adapt or die.”

