My Pandemic Year: How 10 Up-and-Coming Actors Survived (and Thrived) Despite Hollywood Shutdowns

by | April 2, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

TheWrap follows up with actors whose careers paused a year ago — but managed to write scripts, start businesses and appear in an Ariana Grande music video

One year ago, up-and-coming Hollywood actors saw their careers (and their side gigs) literally turn to dust overnight. But in the year of uncertainty that followed, some took matters into their own hands and started their own businesses, wrote that long-gestating screenplay — or starred in an Ariana Grande music video.

A year ago, TheWrap interviewed 10 up-and-coming performers in Los Angeles and New York whose budding careers had come to a screeching halt overnight — with auditions disappearing and often no income coming in from backup jobs in fitness, food service and marketing also decimated by the pandemic. But in interviews in recent weeks, the performers all reported that far from buckling under the pandemic, they had in fact thrived.

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

2021 summer tentpole box office

As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery
award campaigns

Why Post-Pandemic Awards Campaigns Will Still Be Digital First (and Often Virtual) | Pro Insight
American Housewife

Ratings: ‘American Housewife’ Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale
Top Chef - Season 18

How ‘Top Chef’ Will Handle Restaurant Wars in Pandemic-Altered Season
Ari Emanuel Endeavor

Why Does Ari Emanuel Think Endeavor Can IPO This Time?
Amoeba Music Hollywood

New Location, Same Amoeba Music? Fans Hope Iconic Store Keeps Rockin’ That ‘Funky Vibe’
POOCH PERFECT

Good, Dog: ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Premiere Wins 8 PM in TV Ratings
Top Chef - Season 18

How ‘Top Chef’ Adapted for a New Season Despite a Pandemic, Wildfires and Portland Unrest
georgia boycott

Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law
NFL

3 Takeaways From NFL’s Move to a 17-Game Regular Season
nxt aew dynamite

Why WWE Pulled ‘NXT’ Off Wednesday Nights