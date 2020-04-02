Fired Paradigm Agent Files $2 Million Breach of Contract Lawsuit Against Agency, CEO Sam Gores

Recently fired Paradigm agent Debbee Klein has filed a $2 million lawsuit accusing the talent agency and CEO Sam Gores of, among other things, breach of oral contract and whistleblower retaliation.

Filed in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday — less than two weeks after more than 100 Paradigm employees, including longtime agent Klein, were hit by the company’s “temporary layoffs” amid the coronavirus pandemic — the suit states that Gores experienced “vast personal gains by running Paradigm as his personal piggybank” and used “Paradigm’s expense account as a slush fund to pay for his sexual dalliances with prostitutes.”

“‘Fire, Ready, Aim!’ best describes Sam Gores’ approach on how to deal with the growing coronavirus pandemic. Before Paradigm experienced any economic impact from the pandemic, Mr. Gores, its chief executive, had already made up his mind to effectuate long-planned and memorialized, firings of Paradigm’s employees,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Gores so incredibly tone deaf that instead of offering a reduction or forbearance of his own salary, or a contribution of his income to help provide Paradigm employees with a regular salary and health insurance, Sam Gores chose to kick these individuals to the curb. He did so without even offering continued health insurance past April, only to extend this meager offer to June after facing scathing criticism in the press.”

Also Read: Paradigm Layoffs Hit Senior Agents in Movie, TV and Music Departments

“These firings consisted of employees whom Mr. Gores personally felt were being ‘overpaid.’ In truth, Mr. gores sought to throw these employees overboard as a direct result of his own financial mismanagement of Paradigm, especially his disastrous negotiations with United Talent Agency, which singlehandedly torpedoed the planned 2019 merger between the two agencies. Whether from a purely optical standpoint or a human level, the least Sam Gores could have done was recognize how he had experienced vast personal gains by running Paradigm as his personal piggy bank. Over the years, for instance, Mr. Gores saw no issue with using Paradigm’s expense account as a slush fund to pay for his sexual dalliances with prostitutes. Yet he could not be bothered to provide any financial relief to the employees who had helped him enjoy his lavish lifestyle.”

Representatives for Paradigm did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Paradigm Talent Agency has “temporarily” laid off more than 100 of at least 600 employees at the agency over the last few weeks, including some senior agents within the movie, TV literature and music departments of the organization. Those who remain at the company have seen a reduction in payroll, all due to the cancellations and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement provided to TheWrap on March 25, a spokesperson said that the agency is working on bringing back people as quickly as possible and, in some cases, have already begun to do so.

“The COVID-19 crisis has brought much of the entertainment industry to a virtual standstill, and Paradigm, like many companies, has had to take immediate steps to ensure continuity of our operations,” the statement read. “Last week, we made the extraordinarily difficult decision to temporarily lay off many colleagues and to enact salary cuts across the company. It is our hope and plan to bring these colleagues back as quickly as possible, and today, we have already begun to do so. While it is impossible to know the depth and duration of this crisis, we remain proud of the determination and resilience of our Paradigm team to weather the storm and do our job representing artists.”

More to come…