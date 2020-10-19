Paradigm has formed a two-year agreement as the exclusive agency partner with Film2Future, the non-profit that works to provide entertainment industry opportunities for underserved, low-income teens between ages 14-18, the two organizations announced Monday.

Film2Future provides a four-year curriculum in film making and content creation and works to give students in Los Angeles placement in colleges or paid internships within the entertainment industry.

And through the new agreement, Paradigm will provide participants in Film2Future’s curriculum insight into agency representation and guidance on starting a career as an agents. Paradigm will also provide workshops, mentorship programs and paid internships to Film2Future students under the partnership.

Since 2016, over 125 students have completed Film2Future’s intensive program, and more than 50 students over the age of 18 have accepted paid internships or PA positions at studios and production companies, including Shondaland, Netflix, NBC, CBS and more, working on shows like “Glow,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Additionally, following the completion of the Film2Future curriculum, dozens of students have earned college scholarships, collectively earning over $1 million in scholarships to four-year, accredited institutions including USC, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Syracuse.

“Film2Future is eager to change the entertainment industry with our new partnership with Paradigm,” Rachel Miller, Film2Future’s founder, said in a statement. “Together, we will grow the ranks of diverse voices in Hollywood through Film2Future’s professional-level training for underserved high school students that culminates in paid entry-level jobs — on the creative side and business side. My first industry job was at an agency, and it offered me the opportunity to learn invaluable skills and to develop the network that has allowed Film2Future to thrive. I am excited to partner with Paradigm to produce the next generation of Film2Future-trained agents.”

“We are at a historic inflection point to create meaningful change, and it’s incumbent on all of us to increase diversity,” Shakira Gagnier, vice president, diversity & inclusion for Paradigm Talent Agency, said in a statement. “It’s hard enough to break into this industry when you have everything going for you. I’m proud to say that our entire team has expressed their commitment to give their time and expertise to a new generation of kids, and to join with Film2Future to show young adults the kinds of rewarding and fulfilling careers that are possible. For those who love artists and the art they create, we’re excited to provide mentoring and workshops led by some of the best and brightest agents in the business. Not only will our agents find this experience richly rewarding, but I am certain that our agency will equally benefit from diverse perspectives, generational insights and values.”

Film2Future was founded in 2016 by Haven Entertainment partner Rachel Miller, and each graduate of the four-year program has at the completion a creative reel, competitive resume, networking and interview skills and an industry mentor. The non-profit gathers executives, filmmakers and thought leaders from across Hollywood to provide guidance to students.