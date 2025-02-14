Paramount and YouTube TV Strike Short-Term Extension as Carriage Talks Continue

The current deal between the two companies expired at 11:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday

Sophie Nélisse, Vanessa Prasad, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Silvana Estifanos and Liv Hewson in "Yellowjackets." (Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with Showtime)

Paramount programming will continue to be available on YouTube TV despite the expiration of their carriage deal on Thursday night, after the two companies reached a short-term extension.

YouTube TV announced the extension in a social media post just after the current deal expired at 11:00 p.m. Eastern. “An update for our members: We’ve reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS,” the company said. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf.”

Paramount declined to comment, but an insider separately confirmed the deal to TheWrap.

On Wednesday, Paramount warned customers the service could go dark when the deal expired and complained that “YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms.”

YouTube TV disputed this in its own statement, saying in part, “We’ve been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels… Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven’t been successful yet.”

Should a new deal not happen, Paramount channels like BET, CBS, CBS Sports, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, as well as YouTube TV’s Primetime Paramount+ and BET+ channels, would go dark.

This conflict coincides with the return of “Yellowjackets,” which premieres Season 3 on Friday.

